Ballistic Composites Market Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2024

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Vehicle Armors

– Vehicle armors go into ground vehicles, sea vehicles, and helicopters.

– Increasing warfare across the world is increasing the demand for military vehicles required in warships, which is likely to increase the demand for vehicle armor during the forecast period.

– Composite materials have gradually crept into armor systems for naval vessels and land combat vehicles. They have displaced steel, aluminum, and even titanium alloys, partly due to improved ballistic efficiencies similar to the significant advancements in specific strength and stiffness made in structural materials, as well as being lightweight. Composite parts can be part of the primary armor, especially effective against fragmentation, originating from grenades, mortars, artillery, and other explosive devices. Vehicles can use armor laminates of either S-glass or Kevlar fabric.

– Land combat vehicles are protected by armor sufficient to withstand heavy machinegun fire and overhead artillery fire. These vehicles have external armor kits, which include glass fiber reinforced support plates. A strengthened undercarriage protects the personnel inside from mines. Exterior armor design generally includes modular expandable armor system panels, made with ceramic-faced woven aramid, roof interiors consist of molded-woven aramid reinforced composites, and interior sides contain molded, S-fiberglass-reinforced composites.

– Armor protection is also required on the bottom of helicopters against ground fire from small arms. As the fuselage of helicopters needs to be light, the base portion is generally vulnerable to small arms fire from the ground, which puts the occupants at risk. Lightweight armor for the bottom of helicopters has been in use for many years.

– In the area of vehicle armor, ballistic composites have provided the following benefits: reduced the weight of a vehicle, increased mobility, decreased number of components required to armor, increased fuel efficiency, and increased life of the vehicle.

North n Region to Dominate the Market

The North region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing aerospace and defense industrial activities and the increasing need to bring down the cost, lower carbon dioxide emissions, and fuel consumption. In February 2018, the US government proposed a defense budget of USD 716 billion for FY 2019. The was the most significant defense spending nation in 2018, with a spending of USD 647 billion, which shows an increase of 6.07% from that of FY 2017. The also struck a major deal with Saudi Arabia for arms deal sales, along with the sale of F-35 combat aircraft. Moreover, the US army announced its plans of spending about USD 1.4 billion on the manufacturing of lightweight tanks project, over the forecast period. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the ballistic composites market in the region is expected to increase at a significant rate, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for ballistic composites is expected to register a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand from the defense and aerospace industries.

The oil and gas industry dominated the market in 2017, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing oil and gas activities across the world.

– The rise in defense expenditures and budgets of many countries, and the demand for lightweight materials for protection against ballistic threats are likely to act as opportunities in the future.

