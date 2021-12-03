Ballistic Composites Market Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2024

“Ballistic Composites Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Ballistic Composites market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Vehicle Armors
– Vehicle armors go into ground vehicles, sea vehicles, and helicopters.
– Increasing warfare across the world is increasing the demand for military vehicles required in warships, which is likely to increase the demand for vehicle armor during the forecast period.
– Composite materials have gradually crept into armor systems for naval vessels and land combat vehicles. They have displaced steel, aluminum, and even titanium alloys, partly due to improved ballistic efficiencies similar to the significant advancements in specific strength and stiffness made in structural materials, as well as being lightweight. Composite parts can be part of the primary armor, especially effective against fragmentation, originating from grenades, mortars, artillery, and other explosive devices. Vehicles can use armor laminates of either S-glass or Kevlar fabric.
– Land combat vehicles are protected by armor sufficient to withstand heavy machinegun fire and overhead artillery fire. These vehicles have external armor kits, which include glass fiber reinforced support plates. A strengthened undercarriage protects the personnel inside from mines. Exterior armor design generally includes modular expandable armor system panels, made with ceramic-faced woven aramid, roof interiors consist of molded-woven aramid reinforced composites, and interior sides contain molded, S-fiberglass-reinforced composites.
– Armor protection is also required on the bottom of helicopters against ground fire from small arms. As the fuselage of helicopters needs to be light, the base portion is generally vulnerable to small arms fire from the ground, which puts the occupants at risk. Lightweight armor for the bottom of helicopters has been in use for many years.
– In the area of vehicle armor, ballistic composites have provided the following benefits: reduced the weight of a vehicle, increased mobility, decreased number of components required to armor, increased fuel efficiency, and increased life of the vehicle.
North n Region to Dominate the Market
The North region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing aerospace and defense industrial activities and the increasing need to bring down the cost, lower carbon dioxide emissions, and fuel consumption. In February 2018, the US government proposed a defense budget of USD 716 billion for FY 2019. The was the most significant defense spending nation in 2018, with a spending of USD 647 billion, which shows an increase of 6.07% from that of FY 2017. The also struck a major deal with Saudi Arabia for arms deal sales, along with the sale of F-35 combat aircraft. Moreover, the US army announced its plans of spending about USD 1.4 billion on the manufacturing of lightweight tanks project, over the forecast period. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the ballistic composites market in the region is expected to increase at a significant rate, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Ballistic Composites market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Ballistic Composites market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ballistic Composites market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Ballistic Composites market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Ballistic Composites market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Ballistic Composites ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Ballistic Composites market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Ballistic Composites space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Ballistic Composites market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Ballistic Composites Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Ballistic Composites Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ballistic Composites market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ballistic Composites market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Ballistic Composites market trends that influence the global Ballistic Composites market
Detailed TOC of Ballistic Composites Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Defense Expenditure of Many Countries
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Need for High Investments in R&D
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Fiber Type
5.1.1 Aramids
5.1.2 Ultra-high-molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)
5.1.3 S-glass
5.1.4 Other Fiber Types
5.2 By Matrix Type
5.2.1 Polymer
5.2.2 Polymer-ceramic
5.2.3 Metal
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Vehicle Armor
5.3.2 Body Armor
5.3.3 Helmets and Face Protection
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BAE Systems
6.4.2 Barrday Corporation
6.4.3 Royal DSM NV
6.4.4 DowDuPont
6.4.5 FY Composites OY
6.4.6 Gaffco Ballistics
6.4.7 Gurit Holding AG
6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.
6.4.9 II-VI M Cubed
6.4.10 MKU Limited
6.4.11 PRF Composite Materials
6.4.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
6.4.13 Morgan Advanced Materials
6.4.14 Southern States LLC
6.4.15 Teijin Limited
6.4.16 Waco Composites
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Terrain Motor Vehicles with Ballistic Protection
