Benzene Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

Key Market Trends:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Ethylbenzene
– Ethyl benzene is a highly-inflammable colorless liquid with an aromatic odor. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene.
– Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, and unsaturated polyester resins.
– Styrene Polymers are used in various products such as televisions, IT equipment, disposable medical products, like test kits, consumer electronics, like portable speakers, cassette tape housing, etc.
– The demand for styrene is continuously growing in the Asia-Pacific, owing to increased demand for rubber tires in the regions.
– Apart from styrene, ethylbenzene is also used as a solvent in fuels and as an intermediate for other chemical applications. These applications are likely to support the demand for and growth of ethylbenzene.
– The increasing number of applications of styrene, such as in general-purpose polystyrene, EPS, and ABS, have also contributed to the positive trend that is expected to continue.
– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for benzene in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-pacific presently leads the consumption of benzene with around 50% share of global consumption.
– This region is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period, with increasing markets for end-users like electronics and home appliances, packaging, and construction in China, India, and ASEAN countries.
– The growth of these end-user industries, especially in emerging markets, like China, is propelling the growth of styrene, which in turn is responsible for growth in usage of Benzene, as it is one of the key raw materials for styrene production.
– Thus, the rising demand from various end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Benzene market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Benzene market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Benzene market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Benzene market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Benzene market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Benzene ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Benzene market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Benzene space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Benzene market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Benzene Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Benzene Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Benzene market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Benzene market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Benzene market trends that influence the global Benzene market
Detailed TOC of Benzene Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Styrene Polymers from Various End-user Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyester
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Detrimental Effects of Benzene Exposure
4.2.2 Other
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Trade Analysis
4.8 Price Trends
4.9 Supply Scenario
4.10 Upcoming Projects
4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Derivative
5.1.1 Ethylbenzene
5.1.2 Cumene
5.1.3 Alkylbenzene
5.1.4 Aniline
5.1.5 Chlorobenzene
5.1.6 Cyclohexane
5.1.7 Maleic Anhydride
5.1.8 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Braskem
6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
6.4.4 China Petrochemical Corporation
6.4.5 CPC Corporation Limited
6.4.6 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.8 Flint Hills Resources
6.4.9 INEOS
6.4.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
6.4.11 LG Chem
6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
6.4.13 Marathon Petroleum Company
6.4.14 Maruzen Petrochemical
6.4.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.16 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.17 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.18 SABIC
6.4.19 SK global chemical Co., Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Downstream Expansion
7.2 Others
