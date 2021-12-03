Bio-Based Polyurethane Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Bio-Based Polyurethane Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bio-Based Polyurethane market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245430

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Steel, concrete, and mortar still dominate the construction industry. However, the current generation is putting greater efforts toward achieving a circular economy, by using recyclable and renewable raw materials.

– Bio-based polyurethane is finding a strong ground, owing to the preference by the government, producers, and consumers to shift toward bio-based renewable resources. In order to reduce the consumption of polymers derived from non-renewable fossil fuels and to promote environmental preservation, several initiatives have been taken up by numerous organizations and governmental bodies, to promote the usage of bio-based products in several key sectors.

– Currently, the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is funding a project named PULaCell. The aim of this project is to develop bio-based reinforcing profiles for solid wood construction materials, and several industrial companies and research institutes are developing bio-based, cellulose fiber-reinforced polyurethane profiles, which are expected to make future wood-based materials stronger.

– Various emerging economies, such as Indonesia, , and the , have been witnessing robust growth in construction activities. Strong economic performance in 2019 is expected to further accelerate the growth in the housing construction activities in the region. The growth of the market studied is majorly driven by the urbanization, increase in disposable incomes of individuals, construction of new houses, and activities, such as repainting of old infrastructures.

– Therefore, the growth of the construction industry is expected to increase the demand for bio-based polyurethane over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of bio-based polyurethane with a high abundance of synthetic di-isocyanates in the region.

– The emerging construction markets, such as India, Indonesia, the , and are coming up with PPPs and construction projects.

– These countries are seeking to bring in international firms with relevant technical expertise in the construction industry, which is likely to drive the market for bio-based polyurethane market in the region.

– In Indonesia, millennials account for more than 50% of the productive population. With the increasing young population in the country, the housing demand has also been increasing simultaneously. In order to cater to the increasing demand for affordable houses, the construction of housing units has been increasing for the past couple of years.

– Furthermore, in the furniture industry, PU foams are used to create the soft cores of sofas and other upholstered household furniture, commercial/institutional furniture, such as office chairs and sofas, and seating for theaters and stadiums. The demand for the furniture industry is increasing in the region.

– The aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for bio-based polyurethane during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for bio-based polyurethane is expected to expand at CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the key factors driving the market studied is the demand for sustainable materials in various industries.

– The high cost of research & development is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Industrial growth in Middle East & Africa is expected to act as an opportunity during the forecast period. < Key Manufacturers Like

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Covestro AG

DowDuPont

Huntsman International LLC.

Johnson Controls.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

TSE Industries, Inc.