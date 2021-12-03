Biodegradable Polymers Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Biodegradable Polymers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Biodegradable Polymers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245425

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

– Biodegradable polymers are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, blister packaging, etc., as they do not have adverse effects on the environment. The most important challenge for many food and beverages companies is to extend shelf-life by improving the packaging.

– The major bio-degradable polymers, which are used in rigid packaging, include PLA and PHA/PBS. They are also used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, and plates, among others.

– The increasing intervention of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade polymers for beverage and snack packaging.

– Moreover, the consumption of bio-degradable polymers in making bottles and containers is increasing across the world. The production of bottles and containers is more in China, since it is the manufacturing hub for major products. Hence, the consumption of bioplastics is expected to increase during the forecast period.

– They are used in packaging films for food items, medicines, and beverage bottles, and in packaging of non-food products, such as napkins and tissues, toilet paper, nappies, sanitary towels, cardboard and coat paper for food wrapping paper, coated cardboards to make cups, plates, and so on.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China and India, dominate the market.

– China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the biopolymers market.

– The Indian bio-degradable polymers market is still in its nascent stage, with the presence of few number of players in the market. Comparatively, lower awareness and less stringent regulations related to environment quality plague the growth of the biopolymer industry in the country. However, with increasing pollution-related issues in cities, like Delhi and Mumbai, people are being aware of the importance of using eco-friendly products.

– Japan has been active in the innovation and development of biopolymers, in order to develop diversified applications of bio-degradable polymers in various industries where plastics are used. Japan, known to be the world’s largest innovative country, is a forerunner in technological advancement. The country serves as the third-largest automotive producer, and has one of the largest electronics goods industry.

– Electrical and electronics manufacturing is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. The sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. Thailand, , and are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market.

Market Overview:

The market for biodegradable polymers is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Biodegradable polymers are advantageous over non-biodegradable polymers, as they are less toxic, have lesser side effects, help improve patience compliance, and maintains the stabilization of the drug.

– Preference toward eco-friendly polymers to preserve environment and non-toxic nature of biodegradable polymers is augmenting the growth of the market.

– Higher price compared to petroleum-based polymers and low awareness in low income countries is likely to hinder the market growth.

– Biodegradable plastics are increasingly finding usage in niche applications, such as in the shale gas industry (where they are used during hydro-fracking), hygiene products, and in fishing gears, among other applications. These are projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.< Key Manufacturers Like

BASF SE

BIOTEC GmbH & Co.

Cardia Bioplastics Limited

Corbion Purac

Cortec Group

DowDuPont

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

FP International

Innovia Films

Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd

Merck

Metabolix Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Purac

Rodenburg Biopolymers