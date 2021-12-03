Biodegradable Polymers Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Biodegradable Polymers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Biodegradable Polymers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry
– Biodegradable polymers are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, blister packaging, etc., as they do not have adverse effects on the environment. The most important challenge for many food and beverages companies is to extend shelf-life by improving the packaging.
– The major bio-degradable polymers, which are used in rigid packaging, include PLA and PHA/PBS. They are also used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, and plates, among others.
– The increasing intervention of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade polymers for beverage and snack packaging.
– Moreover, the consumption of bio-degradable polymers in making bottles and containers is increasing across the world. The production of bottles and containers is more in China, since it is the manufacturing hub for major products. Hence, the consumption of bioplastics is expected to increase during the forecast period.
– They are used in packaging films for food items, medicines, and beverage bottles, and in packaging of non-food products, such as napkins and tissues, toilet paper, nappies, sanitary towels, cardboard and coat paper for food wrapping paper, coated cardboards to make cups, plates, and so on.
– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.
Asia- Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China and India, dominate the market.
– China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the biopolymers market.
– The Indian bio-degradable polymers market is still in its nascent stage, with the presence of few number of players in the market. Comparatively, lower awareness and less stringent regulations related to environment quality plague the growth of the biopolymer industry in the country. However, with increasing pollution-related issues in cities, like Delhi and Mumbai, people are being aware of the importance of using eco-friendly products.
– Japan has been active in the innovation and development of biopolymers, in order to develop diversified applications of bio-degradable polymers in various industries where plastics are used. Japan, known to be the world’s largest innovative country, is a forerunner in technological advancement. The country serves as the third-largest automotive producer, and has one of the largest electronics goods industry.
– Electrical and electronics manufacturing is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. The sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. Thailand, , and are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Biodegradable Polymers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Biodegradable Polymers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Biodegradable Polymers market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Biodegradable Polymers market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Biodegradable Polymers market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Biodegradable Polymers ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Biodegradable Polymers market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Biodegradable Polymers space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Biodegradable Polymers market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Biodegradable Polymers Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Biodegradable Polymers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Biodegradable Polymers market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Biodegradable Polymers market trends that influence the global Biodegradable Polymers market
Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Polymers Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Preference toward Eco-friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment
4.1.2 Regulation on Non-degradable Polymers in Many Countries
4.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness in Developed and Developing Nations
4.1.4 Non-toxic Nature of Biodegradable Polymers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Price Compared to Petroleum-based polymers
4.2.2 Low Awareness in Low Income Countries
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Starch-based Plastics
5.1.2 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
5.1.3 PolyHydroxy Alkanoates (PHA)
5.1.4 Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)
5.1.5 Cellulose Derivatives
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Agriculture
5.2.2 Textile
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Packaging
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 Rest of World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.4.3 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 BIOTEC GmbH & Co.
6.4.3 Cardia Bioplastics Limited
6.4.4 Corbion Purac
6.4.5 Cortec Group
6.4.6 DowDuPont
6.4.7 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
6.4.8 FP International
6.4.9 Innovia Films
6.4.10 Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd
6.4.11 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Merck
6.4.13 Metabolix Inc.
6.4.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.15 NatureWorks LLC
6.4.16 Novamont SpA
6.4.17 Purac
6.4.18 Rodenburg Biopolymers
6.4.19 Showa Denko KK
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Applications of Bio-degradable Plastics
7.2 Increasing Research in Drug Delivery
7.3 Rising Regulations in Emerging Countries
