Bioplastics Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

Key Market Trends:
Key Market Trends:
Rigid Packaging is Expected to Dominate the Market
– Bioplastics are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, cutlery, cups, trays, caps, tubes, and blister packaging, as it does not have adverse effects on the environment.
– In addition to this, it is used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, plates, and cutlery.
– The maximum consumption of bioplastics is in rigid packaging of beverage bottles, trays, etc.
– The major type of bioplastics used are cornstarch-based, as they are eco-friendly raw materials and the other bioplastics used are polylactic acid, bio-polypropylene, etc.
– Moreover, the consumption of bioplastics in manufacturing bottles and containers is increasing across the world and is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Growing Demand for Bioplastics in
– In , bioplastics are used in numerous industries, such as packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer electronics, automotive, consumer goods, and household appliances.
– The plastic packaging ranges from small-portion packaging to large industrial packaging, which comprises around 45% of the packaging in the country.
– Over half of the production is film and other flexible packaging, such as bags or sacks. The remainder consists of rigid plastics packaging, for example, bottles, cups, buckets, or closures, which have registered significant growth in the past few years. The plastic packaging products in the country majorly comprise medium-sized enterprises.
– About one-third of all the plastics packaging is industrial packaging and two-thirds are for household purposes. Out of the two-thirds, about half is food packaging. About 63% of the filled goods for private use in is packed in plastic.
– There was an improving trend in the packaging in 2018, after the slow in 2016 and 2017. This was due to the good economic growth in the EU countries, leading to the increase in exports from the country.
– Hence, the market scenario in the country is expected to boost the demand for bioplastics during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Bioplastics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Bioplastics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Bioplastics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Bioplastics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Bioplastics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Bioplastics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Bioplastics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Bioplastics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bioplastics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bioplastics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Bioplastics market trends that influence the global Bioplastics market
Detailed TOC of Bioplastics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Flexible Packaging
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables
5.1.1.1 Starch-based
5.1.1.2 Polylactic Acid(PLA)
5.1.1.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHA)
5.1.1.4 Polyesters
5.1.1.5 Other Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables
5.1.2 Bio-based Non-biodegradables
5.1.2.1 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.1.2.2 Bio-polyethylene
5.1.2.3 Bio-polyamides
5.1.2.4 Bio-polytrimethylene Terephthalate
5.1.2.5 Other Non-biodegradable Plastics
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Flexible Packaging (Films, Plastic Bags, etc.)
5.2.2 Rigid Packaging (Bottles, Containers, etc.)
5.2.3 Automotive and Assembly Operations
5.2.4 Agriculture and Horticulture
5.2.5 Construction
5.2.6 Textiles
5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.8 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 API SpA
6.4.2 Arkema SA
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Biotec
6.4.5 Braskem
6.4.6 Corbion
6.4.7 Danimer Scientific
6.4.8 DowDuPont
6.4.9 Futerro
6.4.10 Metbolix Inc.
6.4.11 Minima
6.4.12 Natureworks LLC
6.4.13 Novamont SpA
6.4.14 Yield10 Bioscience Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Government Regulations on Traditional Plastic Products
7.2 Substitute for Petroleum-based Plastics
