Bitumen Market 2024 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Bitumen market” and its expanding nature. The Bitumen market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Bitumen market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bitumen market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bitumen market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Bitumen Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Bitumen market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

The report analyses how Bitumen market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Bitumen market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Bitumen market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Bitumen market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Bitumen market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand Due to Increasing Road Construction Activities

– The majority of bitumen consumed is processed into asphalt for road construction. Asphalt is a mixture of rock aggregates and bitumen. Bitumen serves as a binding agent and thus, is responsible for the stability of asphalt. Depending on the type of bitumen or composition of the mixture used, asphalt roads can be made suitable for regions with different climatic conditions or various levels of operational demands. Asphalt is also used for airport runways, parking decks, and working areas in ports.

– Roadways is one of the key sectors that determines a country’s economic growth. Roads, airport runways, and parking decks are essential services that drive the economic activity by channelizing trade and mobility. Massive investments are required that help in modernization and maintenance of these systems.

– Globally, the infrastructure sector is experiencing stable growth, as a result of increasing government spending to promote local infrastructure. In keeping pace with the growing economic activity and shifting demographic trends, spending on infrastructure activities is largely driven by developing economies in comparison to developed economies

– In developing economies in Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are expected to increase significantly, especially in the transportation sector, owing to increasing urbanization and shifting focus toward the developing secondary sector in these countries. Furthermore, increasing economic prosperity is driving the infrastructure financing toward consumer sectors, including transportation and manufacturing, which provide and distribute raw materials for consumer goods.

– India, in its 2018 budget, allotted INR 21,453.42 crore out of INR 71,000 crore budgetary allocation to the Highways Ministry for works under this Ministry. It includes expenditure on development of National Highways, including projects relating to expressways, two-laning of highways, under the National Highways Development Project, six-laning of crowded stretches of the Golden Quadrilateral, a special program for the development of road connectivity in Naxal affected areas, development of Vijayawada—Ranchi road, and for providing last mile connectivity.

– As these sectors have potential to fetch larger investments in near future, the governments of developing economies (such as China and India, among others) are taking initiatives by floating tenders reflecting opportunities in building infrastructure, essential for the growth of a specific sector. Furthermore, the emergence of megacities in both, emerging and developed markets, which reflects the shifting economic and demographic trends, may create enormous need for new infrastructure.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience robust bitumen growth, owing to the industrial and infrastructural activities in countries, like China and India.

– China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and it is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– The China Railway Corporation (CRC) announced its plans to construct 6,800 km of new railway lines, including 3,200 km of high-speed rail, which represents a 40% increase of new tracks compared to those in 2018.

– The government has also approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.

– Similarly, India is expected to have a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022, to have sustainable development in the country.

– In 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The Government of India is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy and urban transport.

– Such factors are projected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bitumen market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bitumen market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Bitumen market trends that influence the global Bitumen market

Detailed TOC of Bitumen Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Road Construction and Repair Activities

4.1.2 Demand from Commercial and Domestic Building Constructions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Paving Grade

5.1.2 Hard Grade

5.1.3 Oxidized Grade

5.1.4 Bitumen Emulsions

5.1.5 Polymer Modified Bitumen

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Road Construction

5.2.2 Waterproofing

5.2.3 Adhesives

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bouygues

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 China Petrochemical Corporation

6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.5 Icopal ApS

6.4.6 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.7 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.8 Kraton Corporation

6.4.9 Marathon Oil Company

6.4.10 NuStar Energy LP

6.4.11 Nynas AB

6.4.12 Petrleos Mexicanos

6.4.13 Shell International BV

6.4.14 Suncor Energy Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Robust Growth in Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific

7.2 Other Opportunities

