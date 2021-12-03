Bromine Market by Product Types and Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Bromine market” and its expanding nature. The Bromine market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Bromine market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bromine market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bromine market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Bromine Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Bromine market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Bromine Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Bromine market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Bromine market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Bromine market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Bromine market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Bromine market players

Key Market Trends:

Bromine Based Battery segment is expected to drive the market

– In recent years, many countries – such as China, Japan, India, and Australia – are striving to boost their large-scale energy storage capacity through innovation go advanced battery technologies to enhance their electric storage stability.

– In countries such as India, China, and Japan, respective governments have laid regulations and reforms as well as various initiatives for modernizing the power sector.

– The zinc-bromine flow battery is an electrochemical cell that store electric charges and is a hybrid flow battery. It generates DC (direct current) by converting chemical energy into electrical energy. Its electrodes act as substrates for the reactions and don’t participate in the electrochemical reaction. These have higher specific energy, smaller battery size, and higher battery capacity.

– Zinc-bromine battery can be recharged and has high specific energy. Thus it is ideal for usage as a battery for energy storage in electric vehicles. Zinc-bromine battery can be made from readily available material and at a very low cost. Therefore there is a significant demand for the Bromine-based battery segment across the globe.

– Hence, with the growing demand for bromine based batteries, the demand for consumption of bromine is also expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest regional market for bromine in 2018. The enormous demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and increase in consumption of flame retardant products in the region.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the primary market for the consumption of zinc-bromine flow batteries. Additionally, China is also a major consumer of brominated flame retardants across the globe.

– The rapidly growing consumption of solar rooftops and electric vehicles in automotive sectors in Japan and China are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of zinc-bromine flow batteries.

– Electric vehicles sales in China are projected to exceed 2.35 million by 2020 and is expected to account for over half the world’s market share over the next decade. Thus there will be sufficient demand for zinc-bromide flow batteries in the region, which in turn increases the consumption of bromine over the forecast period.

Study objectives of Bromine Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bromine market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bromine market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Bromine market trends that influence the global Bromine market

Detailed TOC of Bromine Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Power & Chemical Industries

4.1.2 Demand of Bromine and its Derivatives from various industriesOther Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emergence of Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Biocides

5.1.1.1 Agriculture

5.1.1.2 Water Treatment

5.1.2 Flame Retardants (FR)

5.1.3 Bromine Based Battery

5.1.4 Clear brine fluids (CBF)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Derivative

5.2.1 Hydrogen Bromide

5.2.2 Organo Bromines

5.2.3 Bromide salts

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle

6.4.2 Bio lab, inc US

6.4.3 Gulf resources

6.4.4 Hindustan salts limited

6.4.5 Honeywell international Inc

6.4.6 ICL Industrial PRODUCTS

6.4.7 Jordan Bromine Company Limited

6.4.8 LANXESS

6.4.9 Solaris Chemtech

6.4.10 Tata chemicals limited

6.4.11 Tetra technologies US

6.4.12 Tosoh

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation of Various Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

7.2 Other opportunities

