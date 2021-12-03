Bromobenzene Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Bromobenzene Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bromobenzene market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Phenylmagnesium bromide to Dominate the Market
– Phenylmagnesium bromide is one of the key product types of bromobenzene, which is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid, secondary amines, benzophenones, and other chemicals.
– Phenylmagnesium bromide is also commercially available as diethyl ether or THF.
– It is also used to introduce phenyl groups in coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions. These reactions are used widely for synthesizing intermediates that are used in pharmaceuticals or fine chemicals.
– Additionally, it is also used as a precursor in the maufacturing of phencyclidine, a dissociative drug.
– Hence, phenylmagnesium bromide is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific bromobenzene market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry of the region.
– Apart from that, co-polymer and plastic industry have also been witnessing strong growth in the region which is also likely to have a positive impact on the growth of bromobenzene market in the region.
– Some of the key factors that are driving the plastic industry in this region are the emerging e-retail & e-commerce and increasing demand from automotive and rapidly growing construction industry.
– Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market for bromobenzene in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Bromobenzene Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Co-polymers and Bi-phenyls
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low-cost Chlorine-substituted Compounds
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Phenylmagnesium bromide
5.1.2 Phencyclidine
5.1.3 Other chemicals
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grignard Reagent
5.2.2 Solvent
5.2.3 Chemical Intermediate
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Rest of the North
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alpha Aesar
6.4.2 ChemSampCo Inc.
6.4.3 Hawks Chemical Company
6.4.4 Heranba Industries Ltd
6.4.5 Merck KGaA
6.4.6 Shandong Henglian Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.8 SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES
6.4.9 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Weifang Yonhop Chemical Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Expanding End-user Segments in Developing Countries
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245380
