Bronze 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Bronze market” and its expanding nature. The Bronze market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Bronze market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bronze market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bronze market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Bronze Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Bronze market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Bronze Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Bronze market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Bronze market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Bronze market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Bronze market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Bronze market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Aluminum Bronze alloy

– The aluminium bronzes are a range of copper-based alloys in which aluminium, up to 14%, is the primary alloying element. The Aluminum Bronze alloy has higher strength and low oxidation rates at high temperatures, that makes it ideal for heavy industrial applications.

– Few properties of Aluminum bronze alloy are high tensile strength, non-sparking, and water resistant. They have a strength higher than that of carbon steels and possess corrosion resistance better than most stainless steels.

– Due to its high corrosion resistance and combination strength, they are widely used in the manufacturing of engineering materials. Additionally, they are also used for the manufacturing of highly stressed components that are used in marine applications. They are available in both cast & wrought forms and are readily weldable into fabricated parts such as pipes and pressure vessels.

– Different varieties of Aluminum Bronze are used for industrial purposes that include 4.5% to 11.5% Aluminum by weight while the rest include Copper with other agents in small quantity like Iron, Nickel, Manganese, Silicon and Zinc.

– With the increasing demand from various end-user industries, the consumption of aluminium bronze alloys is projected to surge through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific represents the fastest growing market for the global Bronze market in 2018. This enormous demand for Bronze is a consequence of the growing demand for Aluminum-Bronze alloy and an increase in demand for aerospace and marine industries. In Asia-pacific, Japan provides the primary market for engineering materials.

– Aluminium bronzes are in the highest demand from the following industries and areas: general sea water-related service, water supply, oil and petrochemical industries e.g. tools for use in non-sparking environments, specialized anti-corrosive applications, and certain structural retrofit building applications.

– Asia-Pacific is dominant in the above mentioned industrial areas which provides the demand for the bronze market in the forecast period.

Study objectives of Bronze Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bronze market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bronze market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Bronze market trends that influence the global Bronze market

Detailed TOC of Bronze Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Marine and Aerospace Industries across the Globe

4.1.2 Increase in Demand form Transportation Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuations in the prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative

5.1.1 Aluminum bronze alloy

5.1.2 Manganese alloy

5.1.3 Silicon bronze alloy

5.1.4 Phosphorus bronze alloy

5.1.5 Nickel bronze alloy

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Architectural parts

5.2.2 Musical instruments

5.2.3 Industrial parts

5.2.4 Transportation parts

5.2.5 Currency

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CONCAST METAL PRODUCTS CO.

6.4.2 Advance Bronze Incorporated

6.4.3 Aviva metals

6.4.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

6.4.5 Farmers copper ltd

6.4.6 KME

6.4.7 LDM

6.4.8 Lebronze Alloys

6.4.9 National Bronze Michigan

6.4.10 Ningbo Boway Alloy Material

6.4.11 Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group

6.4.12 PMX Industries

6.4.13 Powerway Alloy

6.4.14 Wieland Metals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Demand for more Strenuous Alloys

