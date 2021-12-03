Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Power Industry

– Chemical vapor deposition equipment are used in the fabrication of solar cells. The equipment is used for various steps including diffusion, deposition of antireflective layers, oxidation and silicone epitaxial deposition.

– Chemical vapor deposition processes are extensively used in the manufacturing of solar cells from the deposition of crystalline silicon in a c-Si solar cell, to the deposition of various range of different materials in thin film solar cells (TFSCs). Additionally, this equipment is also used for the deposition of amorphous silicon (a-Si), micro-crystalline silicon, silicon-germanium, etc.

– Solar power industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), this industry accounts for almost two-thirds of net power capacity worldwide. The value of solar power was estimated USD 86 billion in year 2015 and is projected to reach USD 422 billion by year 2022.

– The is the second-largest PV market after China. In 2017, capacity additions declined in the country by almost 30% to 10.6 GW, after developers rushed to commission projects in year 2016 before the expiration of a federal tax credit.

– Solar PV is running well to meet its SDS target, which required electricity generation to grow from solar PV from 460TWh in year 2017 to reach more than 2700 TWh by year 2030.

– All the aforementioned factors, are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific region to dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The annual growth rate of Chinese GDP was 6.7% in 2017 and 6.6% in 2018. This growth is expected to be stable despite the trade disturbance in early 2019. The economic growth in the country remains high, owing to the increasing interest of investors to invest in China. China is one of the fastest growing economies globally and almost all the end-user industries are growing owing to the rising population, living standards and per capita income. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is primarily used in manufacture of thin sheets used in semiconductors, solar cells, LED lights and other electrical appliances. Apart from these applications, CVD is also used for applying coatings of materials such as diamond to impart desired properties to cutting tools. China is the largest market in terms of production and consumption of semiconductors in Asia-Pacific region. According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), China accounted to 32% of global sales of semiconductors in 2017. China is becoming the prime location for investments in production of mobiles, laptops and other electrical appliances. Global major manufacturers had invested a large capital in the market of China to cope up with the upcoming demand surge in future. This is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific’s dominance during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) is a deposition method that is used for producing high quality and high-performance solid materials, typically under vacuum. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry for producing thin films, and goes into various segments such as smartphones, PC’s, tablets and other medical electronics.

– Metals such as aluminum, copper, etc. which goes into the manufacturing of microelectronics, are often deposited by CVD methods. Copper CVD is generally used as a substitute in integrated circuits. The Indian semiconductor industry offers high potential growth areas as industries sourcing semiconductor in the country are witnessing high demand. is considered to have a very fast growing electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) industry, thereby driving the market.

– High capital investment for CVD technology is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

