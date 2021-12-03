Chlorine 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Chlorine Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Chlorine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for EDC/PVC

– Ethylene and chlorine are the major raw materials for VCM (vinyl chloride monomer). Therefore, VCM is affected by the supply and demand conditions of both ethylene and chlorine. It is expected that the maximum demand for chlorine shall arise from the PVC segment.

– A large amount of chlorine is required as a raw material in the manufacturing process of EDC and PVC. There are two types of PVC, namely rigid resins and flexible resins.

– Rigid resins provide most of the growth opportunities with major end uses being fittings, pipe & fittings, windows, fencing, roof tiles, and automobile parts. Flexible PVC finds outlets in film & sheets, flooring, wire and cable coating, synthetic leather products, and shower curtains.

– EDC is being used as a solvent in the metal cleaning, textile, and adhesives industries.

– In , PVC has been one of the slowest growing commodity polymers, with usage becoming more concentrated in certain segments, such as pipes & fittings, and window profiles. In other areas such as packaging, bottles, and short-lived consumer groups, the PVC share has been shrinking, with its replacement by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyolefins.

– However, the demand for PVC and EDC has been growing from regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South , and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for PVC during the forecast period. This is due to the factor that the region has been experiencing massive constructional activities and increasing popularity of consumer goods. Additionally, the increasing population, coupled with changing lifestyle, has raised the demand for residential construction and automotive sales in this region.

– The growing demand for polyvinyl chloride is expected to boost the demand for chlorine. This, in turn, shall benefit the market for chlorine during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing urbanization and the increasing need for fresh water in countries such as China and India, the usage of chlorine is increasing in the region.

– With 2.4% land resource and 4% water resource, supports nearly 18% of the world’s population. Lately, the dwindling quality of agricultural products has raised serious questions on the sustainability of the agricultural practice. To counter the problem, efforts have been made to improve the productivity of the land and increasing the efficiency of the supply chain (while reducing the carbon footprint) by implementing PVC pipes in field irrigation systems.

– The packaging industry in is one of the fastest growing industries with direct or indirect influence on all industries. The spending on packaged foods is increasing due to urbanization, increase in per capita income, and the growing number of workforce.

– There is great growth potential, since India’s per capita consumption of packaging is only 4.3 kg, whereas, in neighboring Asian countries, such as China and Taiwan, it is about 6 kg and 19 kg, respectively. This clearly indicates that the market is underpenetrated, and offers a great business opportunity for the Indian plastics industry. All such factors are expected to drive the studied market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for chlorine is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. However, stringent government regulations in is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– EDC/PVC segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage in various end-user industries.

– Increasing demand from the waste water industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.< Key Manufacturers Like

Nouryon

BASF SE

Ercros S.A

FMC Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

OLIN Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

DowDuPont