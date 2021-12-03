Coil Coatings Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Coil Coatings Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Coil Coatings market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

– The building and construction industry is by far the largest consumer of coil coatings. The main resins which are used extensively in construction are Polyester resin, Silicone Modified Polyester and Polyvinylidine Fluorides (PVDF) or Fluoropolymer. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving towards building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

– In addition to aesthetic look, durability, and functionality, coil coatings are known for its infrared reflective pigment technology. This technology saves energy on cooling by helping to ease the building’s interior temperature.

– According to the Department Of Energy, heating and cooling costs account for 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home. Capability to be molded into almost any shape, excellent resistance, superior longevity, infinite aesthetic color and texture options, and environmental benefits, make coil coatings a perfect option for both interior and exterior construction applications.

– Furthermore, it is also used in making gutters and downspouts as a part of rainwater collection installations. Another rising use of coil coatings is for various leaf and debris prevention systems that have recently been introduced to the market.

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Coil coatings due to its high-end aesthetics and long-lasting value are used in the building and construction industry in ceiling grids, doors, roofing & siding, windows, etc.

– As the construction industry continues to grow, the market for coil coatings too will rise. Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries.

– has experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector. Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company of Clearwater Capital Partners LLC has expressed interest to invest around USD 150 million to develop commercial office properties and improve the infrastructure sector over the next one and a half years. The Asian Development Bank approved a loan of USD 631 million to develop the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor. PTC Financial Services (PFS) and Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) entered into an agreement to provide funding for infrastructure projects in India. These are some of the few investments the country is expected to embark in the upcoming years.

– China, who is recently suffering a slump in its construction industry too is expected to recover in the next few years. According to forecasts of The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country needs to spend USD 1.7 trillion annually from now until 2030 to meet its infrastructure needs.

– All such factors are expected to increase the demand for coil coatings in this region.

The market for coil coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43 % during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the rising demand from the building and construction industry in the emerging economies of Asia-pacific. However, increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automobile industry is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The polyester segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period as it is one of the most widely used product in the industry since it offers excellent corrosion and weather resistance to the coated material in most conditions.

– Increasing demand for fluoropolymer coatings for architectural applications is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

