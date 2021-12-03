Composite Repair Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Composite Repair Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Composite Repair market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense to Lead the Growth of Composite Repair Market

– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.

– Increasing composite content in new generation commercial aircraft, such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350, is likely to drive the composite repair market in the coming years. In Boeing 787, composite materials constitute almost 50% by weight.

– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.

– The consumption of aramid fiber has increased not only in aerospace but also in the defense vertical. Owing to the increasing investments in the defense industry, the growth in consumption of these fibers is expected to continue at a significant rate in the next 10 years. Countries, like China, the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and , are gradually increasing their aerospace & defense budgets, due to the resurgence of global security threats.

– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace and defense is expected to drive the demand for composite repair over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Composite Repair Market

– Asia-Pacific has been projected to lead the global composite repair market due to strong government initiatives focusing on a cleaner environment, thereby, implanting wind energy turbines.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to invest up to USD 250 billion on solar and wind energy projects by 2025.

– In India, defense manufacturing has improved, and the country has increased its export of defense equipment including Cheetah helicopters to countries, such as Afghanistan, Indonesia, Nepal, , South Korea, Myanmar, , Russia, etc. The ISRO is also rapidly developing space crafts.

– This is likely to drive the composite repair market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. With multinational companies taking interest in the countries in Asia-Pacific, and the governments supporting the aerospace industry, the demand for composite repair is likely to flourish in this region also.

– These factors are likely to boost the composite repair in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview:

The global composite repair market is expected to register the growth at a CAGR over 8% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Factors such as rising investment in rehabilitation of old structures and cost saving associated with composite structure repair are driving the composite repair market globally.

– Increasing use of composites in aerospace and defense industry is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– Introduction of self-healing composites is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

Key Manufacturers Like

Air KLM Group

Boeing Company

Composite Technology Inc.

Clock Spring Company, Inc.

Crawford Composites, LLC

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO)

Lufthansa Technik Ag.

Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, LLC

Team Inc.

The IKM Group

T.D. Williamson, Inc.