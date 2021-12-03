Composite Repair Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Composite Repair Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Composite Repair market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defense to Lead the Growth of Composite Repair Market
– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.
– Increasing composite content in new generation commercial aircraft, such as Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350, is likely to drive the composite repair market in the coming years. In Boeing 787, composite materials constitute almost 50% by weight.
– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.
– The consumption of aramid fiber has increased not only in aerospace but also in the defense vertical. Owing to the increasing investments in the defense industry, the growth in consumption of these fibers is expected to continue at a significant rate in the next 10 years. Countries, like China, the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and , are gradually increasing their aerospace & defense budgets, due to the resurgence of global security threats.
– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace and defense is expected to drive the demand for composite repair over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Composite Repair Market
– Asia-Pacific has been projected to lead the global composite repair market due to strong government initiatives focusing on a cleaner environment, thereby, implanting wind energy turbines.
– Asia-Pacific is likely to invest up to USD 250 billion on solar and wind energy projects by 2025.
– In India, defense manufacturing has improved, and the country has increased its export of defense equipment including Cheetah helicopters to countries, such as Afghanistan, Indonesia, Nepal, , South Korea, Myanmar, , Russia, etc. The ISRO is also rapidly developing space crafts.
– This is likely to drive the composite repair market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. With multinational companies taking interest in the countries in Asia-Pacific, and the governments supporting the aerospace industry, the demand for composite repair is likely to flourish in this region also.
– These factors are likely to boost the composite repair in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Composite Repair market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Composite Repair market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Composite Repair market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Composite Repair market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Composite Repair market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Composite Repair ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Composite Repair market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Composite Repair space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Composite Repair market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Composite Repair Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Composite Repair Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Composite Repair market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Composite Repair market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Composite Repair market trends that influence the global Composite Repair market
Detailed TOC of Composite Repair Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Investment in Rehabilitation of Old Structures
4.2.2 Cost Saving Associated With Composite Structure Repair
4.2.3 Increasing Use of Composites in Aerospace and Defense Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 INTRODUCTION of Self-Healing Composites
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Structural
5.1.2 Semi-structural
5.1.3 Cosmetic
5.2 Process
5.2.1 Hand Lay-up
5.2.2 Vacuum Infusion
5.2.3 Autoclave
5.2.4 Others
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.2 Wind Energy
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Marine
5.3.5 Construction
5.3.6 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Air KLM Group
6.4.2 Boeing Company
6.4.3 Composite Technology Inc.
6.4.4 Clock Spring Company, Inc.
6.4.5 Crawford Composites, LLC
6.4.6 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO)
6.4.7 Lufthansa Technik Ag.
6.4.8 Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, LLC
6.4.9 Team Inc.
6.4.10 The IKM Group
6.4.11 T.D. Williamson, Inc.
6.4.12 WR Composites
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Automation of Composite Repair
