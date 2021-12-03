Copper Stranded Wire Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

“Copper Stranded Wire Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Copper Stranded Wire market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.

– In the construction industry, infrastructure is the major contributor for the market demand of copper stranded wires.

– Increasing investment on the construction of infrastructure in Middle East & Africa is expected to boost the demand for copper stranded wires.

– In 2018, the Global Infrastructure Hub announced an investment of USD 1 trillion to be spent in African countries, over the next 22 years.

– In 2019, the energy ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that it is seeking for an investment of USD 425 billion from the private sector to be spent on infrastructure and industrial development, through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, in the next 10 years.

– Therefore, the growing investments are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is expected to dominate the demand for the copper stranded wire market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. China has been the leading investor in infrastructure, worldwide, over the past few years.

– China also invested around USD 274 billion on 3,485 infrastructure projects across the world, by 2018. This growing investment in infrastructure is likely to boost the demand for copper stranded wire, during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry of China is also witnessing positive growth, which is expected to drive the demand for copper stranded wire.

– China’s energy sector is also thriving, owing to the high demand for energy. The rapidly growing industrial sector is one of the key factors driving the energy demand in China.

– Furthermore, countries, such as and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the copper stranded wire market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The copper stranded wire market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied include the increasing energy requirement and developments of products with more flexible and functional application. Loss of energy due to the proximity effect is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

