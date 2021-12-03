Cumene Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Cumene Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cumene market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Usage in Acetone Application
– More than 95% of the global acetone production is used as a by-product of phenol production, which involves the use of cumene.
– Acetone is used in a wide range of applications, such as the manufacturing of methyl methacrylate (MMA) & BPA, and as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.
– MMA is widely used for the production of PMMA resins, which are increasingly being used for the production of acrylic sheets in the construction industry. Automotive parts and medical devices are other applications of MMA.
– Due to the increase in demand for acetone globally and the setting up of new phenol/acetone production facilities, the cumene market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.
China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region
– The demand for cumene in China is expected to rise at a great pace, due to the increase in demand for phenol and acetone.
– The demand for acetone is increasing at a fast rate in the country as a solvent and an intermediate for the production of PMMA used in automotive and medical industries after the extrusion and molding compounds.
– To increase the domestic supply, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Shell have planned to commission a 350,000 metric ton per year of phenol/acetone unit, which is likely to produce around 10,000 metric ton of acetone and 18,000 metric ton of phenol per month.
– The China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC) announced to start a 150,000 metric ton per year phenol-feed cyclohexanone unit in 2018.
– The increase in investments for the production of acetone and phenol is likely to increase the demand for cumene in China at a high rate in the coming years.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:

Cumene market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cumene market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cumene market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Cumene market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Cumene market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Cumene ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Cumene market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Cumene space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Cumene market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Cumene Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Cumene Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cumene market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cumene market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Cumene market trends that influence the global Cumene market
Detailed TOC of Cumene Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phenol from the Plastic Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Use of Acetone as a Solvent
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Harmful Effect due to Extended Exposure
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Trade Analysis
4.8 Price Index
4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Phenol
5.1.2 Acetone
5.1.3 Paints and Enamels
5.1.4 High-octane Aviation Fuels
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 Manufacturing Process
5.2.1 Aluminum Chloride Catalyst
5.2.2 Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst
5.2.3 Zeolite Catalyst
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Braskem
6.4.2 Cepsa
6.4.3 Domo Chemicals
6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.4.5 INEOS
6.4.6 Total SA
6.4.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co.
6.4.9 JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation
6.4.10 Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Investments for New Capacity Additions
