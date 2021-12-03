Cyanoacrylate Adhesives 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market” and its expanding nature. The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market players

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Healthcare Sector

– Every year, the number of surgeries performed worldwide continues to grow enormously. Sutures, staples, and metallic grafts are an integral part of surgery, and also the highest standard possible at present for wound closure.

– However, the pain and discomfort caused by these invasive techniques have led to an urgent need for the development of tissue adhesives for surgical settings.

– The ester form of cyanoacrylate, N-butyl-2-cyanoacrylate, is one of the adhesive components that have been widely used as a tissue adhesive in medical and veterinary applications for surgical and wound closures.

– Cyanoacrylate adhesives even acquired the gold standard status in medical adhesives, which helped these adhesives to retain a good market share in the medical adhesives market.

– Technological advancements in improving non-toxicity are expected to strengthen the growth rate of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest regional market for cyanoacrylate adhesives market.

– The market demand for cyanoacrylate is majorly driven by th expanding automotive industry, rapidly growing plastic industry, dynamic economic development in and China, and the burgeoning electronics industry.

– Furthermore, increasing usage in the medical application, such as dental and surgical adhesives, and rising standard of living is increasing the demand for home furnishings, which in turn, will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market, in Asia Pacific region.

– Such rapid growth in the various sectors is likely to increase the demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives through the forecast period.

Study objectives of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market trends that influence the global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market

Detailed TOC of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low-carbon-emitting Vehicles

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Electronics and Furniture Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Alkoxy Ethyl-based

5.1.2 Ethyl Ester-based

5.1.3 Methyl Ester-based

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-use

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Footwear and Leather

5.2.3 Furniture

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Electronics

5.2.7 Other End-uses

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 CHEMENCE

6.4.4 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.8 Jowat SE

6.4.9 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.10 Permabond LLC

6.4.11 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Sika AG

6.4.13 tesa Tapes

6.4.14 TONG SHEN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage in Medical Applications

7.2 Others

