Cyclohexane Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cyclohexane market” and its expanding nature. The Cyclohexane market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Cyclohexane market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cyclohexane market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cyclohexane market have also been involved in the study.

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cyclohexane market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

The report analyses how Cyclohexane market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Cyclohexane market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Cyclohexane market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Cyclohexane market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Cyclohexane market players

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Textile Industry to Drive the Market

– Nylon 6 is produced from the polymerization of caprolactam, and Nylon 66 is produced by polymerization of adipic acid and hexamethylene diamine. Cyclohexane is used for the manufacturing of adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, and caprolactam used for the manufacture of Nylon 66 and Nylon 6. Hence there is an increase in demand for cyclohexane market globally in the forecast period.

– The demand for nylon has witnessed an increase, owing to its usage in applications, such as carpets, upholstery, furnishings and floor coverings, and conveyor belts.

– Nylon 6 is the most common commercial grade of nylon. It is known to be a tough, abrasion-resistant material, which possesses high tensile strength.

– Nylon 6 resins are used in automotive applications, including in car seats filling, and seat covering.

– Nylon 66 is one of the most versatile engineering thermoplastics. Owing to its excellent balance, mechanical strength, ductility, and thermal resistance, it is an ideal substitute for metals, in various applications. It is easy to modify nylon 66’s properties using fillers, fibres, internal lubricants, and impact modifiers.

– It is majorly used in the automotive industry, in order to replace metal, and hence reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. For instance, plastics are preferred over metal in exterior vehicle parts, including in gears, bushes, cams, bearings, weatherproof coatings, front-end modules, beams and brackets, trunk lids, deck lids, body panels, and floor panels.

– From the aforementioned points, we can anticipate the high demand for cyclohexane market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest market for cyclohexane owing to its strong demand from caprolactam and is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period. China is the largest market for cyclohexane in the Asia-Pacific region and with growing caprolactam manufacturing plants in China combined with the shifting focus of automotive manufacturers towards lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific region.

– China is expected to dominate the cyclohexane market in Asia-Pacific and is also likely to witness the fastest increasing demand. This is majorly due to the increasing demand from end-user industries, including automotive, construction, and textiles.

– China remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in China, there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles.

– Therefore, the increase in automotive production levels boosted the demand for cyclohexane from the automotive industry in China.

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cyclohexane market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cyclohexane market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Cyclohexane market trends that influence the global Cyclohexane market

Detailed TOC of Cyclohexane Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Caprolactam and Adipic Acid Demand for the Manufacture of Nylon 66

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Caprolactam for Engineering Resins

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Usage of Phenol for manufacturing Caprolactam

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Paints and Coatings

5.1.3 Textile

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Adipic Acid

5.2.2 Caprolactam

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Cepsa

6.4.3 Chemex Organchem Pvt Ltd

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.5 Citgo

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.8 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.9 Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

6.4.10 Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.11 PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

6.4.12 Ree Arthva Lifescience Pvt Ltd

6.4.13 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.14 Shchekinoazot

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments for Nylon 66 in Developing nations, including China, India, and Saudi Arabia

7.2 Other Opportunities

