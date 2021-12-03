Cysteine Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Cysteine Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cysteine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Bakery Industry
– In the bakery industry, cysteine is used as a dough conditioner for breaking disulfide bonds of gluten.
– Cysteine lowers the viscosity of dough, making it easier to use. An added advantage is that cysteine facilitates the increase of elastic property, which helps the dough to ferment better and, thus, rise well during baking.
– The accepted usage of cysteine is up to 0.009 part L-cysteine, per 100 parts of flour when used as a dough strengthener.
– is the second-largest manufacturer of biscuits, after the United States. In India, the bakery industry is witnessing noticeable growth and is all set to witness a boom in the flavors for catering the taste buds of customers.
– The trends of fusion and Indo-western flavors are at their peak in India. For instance, bakeries are focusing on blending Indian flavors with French desserts.
– All such trends in the Indian market are driving the demand for flavors, which is further expected to increase the demand for cysteine from the flavor producing companies.
– Hence, with increasing demand for dough conditioning application, along with other applications, the cysteine demand has been growing from the bakery industry.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing bakery market of large countries, like China and India, the cysteine market is likely to grow during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of L-cysteine, globally. The country follows the traditional method of producing cysteine from duck feathers and human hair. The traditional process starts with the boiling of feathers or hair in concentrated hydrochloric acid and activated carbon, followed by the process of electrolysis. The availability of cysteine is essential for the production of animal feed using smaller quantities of protein-rich raw materials. China’s animal feed production industry is the largest industry in the world, and it accounted for around 188 million metric ton of production in 2018. The country is planning to increase the production volume to 220 million metric ton by 2020, as per the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) by the Ministry of Agriculture. Several new investments are expected to come up in the coming years, which may positively influence the demand for cysteine in the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Cysteine market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cysteine market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Cysteine market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Cysteine market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Cysteine ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Cysteine market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Cysteine space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Cysteine market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Cysteine Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Cysteine Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cysteine market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cysteine market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Cysteine market trends that influence the global Cysteine market
Detailed TOC of Cysteine Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Study Deliverables
1.4 Research Phases
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Bakery Industry
4.1.2 Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Concerns Related to Animal-sourced Cysteine
4.2.2 Harmful Effects of Cysteine on Human Body
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
4.6 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Production Process
5.1.1 Natural
5.1.2 Synthetic
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Conditioner
5.2.2 Flavor Enhancer
5.2.3 Reducing Agent
5.2.4 Production of Human Insulin
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Pharmaceutical
5.3.3 Animal Feed
5.3.4 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Russia
5.4.3.6 Nordic Countries
5.4.3.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
5.4.5.1 GCC Countries
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
6.4.2 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
6.4.3 Donboo Amino Acid Co. Ltd
6.4.4 Merck KGaA
6.4.5 Nippon Rika Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Shine Star ( Hubei ) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Wacker Chemie AG
6.4.9 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Palladium Reagents for Cysteine S-arylation
