Desalination System Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

Key Market Trends:
Municipal Application to Dominate the Market
– Municipal application accounted for the major share of the market in 2018.
– The global water consumption rate has been rapidly increasing in recent years. This has created a challenging scenario for the local governments, where they have to provide fresh water for the growing population.
– This has increased the necessity for generating potable water from saltwater resources. Ocean water, which makes up 97% of the global water supply is, hence, increasingly becoming a viable option from where fresh potable water can be generated.
– Countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and Spain are spending a significant amount of money in establishing desalination plants to meet the increasing demand for water.
– Hence, the municipal application is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for desalination systems between 2019 and 2024.
– A growing population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for desalination systems in the region.
– In addition, increase in the demand for water in the domestic sector in drought-affected areas has shifted the attention toward desalinated water, so as to alleviate water shortages, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for desalination systems.
– Countries like China and Australia have witnessed high demand for desalination systems owing to the increasing water demand from the agricultural and industrial sector.
– is expected to witness a high demand for desalination systems during the forecast period owing to factors like growing population, rapid urbanization, increase in the demand for water in drought-affected areas, coupled with an increase in government investment in water desalinization.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Desalination System market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Desalination System market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Desalination System market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Lastly, the Global Desalination System Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Detailed TOC of Desalination System Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Middle East & North Africa
4.1.2 Lack of Existence of Water Infrastructure
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 RO Membrane Fouling
4.2.2 Others
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology of Separation
5.1.1 Thermal Technology
5.1.1.1 Multi-stage Flash Distillation (MSF)
5.1.1.2 Multi-effect Distillation (MED)
5.1.1.3 Vapor Compression Distillation
5.1.2 Membrane Technology
5.1.2.1 Electrodialysis (ED)
5.1.2.2 Electrodialysis Reversal (EDR)
5.1.2.3 Reverse Osmosis (RO)
5.1.2.4 Others (Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Municipal
5.2.2 Industrial
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Abengoa
6.4.2 Acciona Inc.
6.4.3 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.4 Biwater
6.4.5 Cadagua Inc.
6.4.6 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Ltd
6.4.7 DowDupont
6.4.8 Evoqua Water Technologies
6.4.9 Fisia Italimpianti SpA
6.4.10 Hyflux Ltd
6.4.11 IDE technologies Ltd
6.4.12 Suez
6.4.13 Veolia
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Potential Integration of Desalination with Renewable Energy
