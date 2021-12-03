FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2022 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size & Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global Research on “FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market” Report Covers influencing data of production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, and CAGR. It provides a detailed investigation of the various elements such as future trends, drivers, growth rate, future prospects of the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market. The research study on the world FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market completely relies on the historical data and the current industry alongside distinct business approaches as well as accurate strategies.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

About FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market:

This report studies the FRP GRP GRE Pipe market. GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Looking to the future, the world FRP GRP GRE Pipe consumption market will reach to 3.4 billion USD in 2023, with the CARG of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, the sales will reach to 84.2 million meters.

The global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market was valued at 2480 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

Key Players Covered in the Report:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Market segment by Applications can be split into:

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analysed data on the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Questions Answered in the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market?

How will the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market?

Which regional market will show the highest FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market throughout the forecast period?

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production

2.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production by Regions

4.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 India

5 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Consumption Market Share by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Type

6.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

