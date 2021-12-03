Outdoor LED Market Global Size, Industry Analysis, Share, Sales Revenue and Key Players by Forecast to 2028

Outdoor LED lights are lights used for illuminating outdoor space to enhance security. LED lights have a longer lifespan as compared to traditional lighting solutions, and LED lights are highly energy-efficient. Furthermore, these lights have a lower environmental impact resulting in its increased deployment by the governments. Further, due to its energy efficiency, its deployment by residential sector i.e. wall lights, pedestrian lights, and garden lights among others is witnessing demand.

The rising electricity cost, as well as increasing focus towards energy conservation, has resulted in increased adoption of economical energy-efficient lighting sources such as LED. Also, the governments across the globe emphasize on the deployment of LED outdoor lights on roads and highways are they need low maintenance and can work effectively for long hours. Thus, growing government initiatives for energy conservation is one of the key factor driving the outdoor LED lighting market growth. Also, the availability of economical LED lights is another significant factor propelling the growth of the outdoor LED lighting market.

Leading Outdoor LED Lighting Market Players:

Cooper Industries plc (Eaton)

Cree, Inc

Dialight PLC

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

Osram Licht AG

Signify Holding

Syska Led Lights Private Limited

Virtual Extension

Zumtobel Group AG

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Outdoor LED Lighting market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key Outdoor LED Lighting market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The segments and sub-section of Outdoor LED Lighting market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Installation Type (New and Retrofit), Wattage (<50W, 50-100W, and >150W); Application (Highway & Roadway, Public Place, and Architectural)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Outdoor LED Lighting Market Overview

Outdoor LED Lighting Market Competition

Outdoor LED Lighting Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Outdoor LED Lighting Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

