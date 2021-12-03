Machine Vision Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Current Statistics, Global Industry Forecast till 2028

The machine vision lighting market was valued at US$ 1,186.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,038.8 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Machine vision systems are the next generation intelligent systems mainly used in industrial applications for detection, identification, measurement, inspection, and so on. The industry came into existence three decade ago; however, the global acceptance and rapid boom started quite lately. There has been a constant technology advances that changed the industry.

Leading Machine Vision Lighting Market Players:

Advanced Illumination Inc

EFFILUX

Moritex Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Omron Microscan System, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

ProPhotonix Limited

Smart Vision Lights

Spectrum Illumination

TPL Vision

The segments and sub-section of Machine Vision Lighting market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Lighting Type (LEDs, Fiber Optic Lights (Halogen), Florescent Lighting, and Xenon), Spectrum of Light (Visible spectrum, UV Spectrum, and IR spectrum), and Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Logistics)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

