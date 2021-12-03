Thermal Paper Market 2021| Key Company, Trends, Size, Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Thermal paper is a specialty paper that allows for inkless printing. The thermal paper is coated with a material that changes its color when subjected to heat. It is suitably used in thermal printers, cash registers, adding machines, and credit card terminals. The print heads in these machines are capable of heating the required areas of the paper and making them legible to read. They are specifically engineered to provide clear and legible images at all print speeds for remarkable readability.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The prevalent uses of thermal papers in paper receipts, shipping labels, lottery tickets, parking tickets, coupons, luggage tags, labels for RFID, point-of-sale receipts, entertainment and gaming tickets has led to significant demand for thermal papers in the recent years. The consumer preference for cashless payments together with a government initiative to facilitate the transition to a cashless economy and the growing scope of point-of-sales applications are likely to spur the growth of the thermal paper market. Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound that is used as a color developer in the thermal papers. BPA is regarded as a health hazard as it has been known as an endocrine disruptor. The negative effect of thermal paper containing BPA on hormonal functions is likely to pose a risk to the growth of the thermal papers. However, the availability of BPA free thermal paper is likely to augment the demand for BPA free thermal papers in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Thermal Paper Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the thermal paper market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global thermal paper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermal paper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global thermal paper market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the thermal paper market is segmented into, top coated and non top coated. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into, direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. Based on application, the global thermal paper market is segmented into, pos recepits, lottery and gaming tickets, labels & tags, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into packaging and labelling, printing, retail, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global thermal paper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The thermal paper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the thermal paper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the thermal paper market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘thermal paper market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the thermal paper market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from thermal paper market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for thermal paper in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the thermal paper market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the thermal paper market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Appvion, Inc

– Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

– Hansol Paper Co

– Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

– Jujo Thermal Limited

– Koehler Paper Group

– Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

– Oji holdings

– Ricoh Company, Ltd.

– Siam Paper Public Co. Ltd

