Vinyl Market 2021| Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Vinyl, also known as ethenyl, is the functional group of alkenyl. It is composed of two simple building blocks of ethylene derived from crude oil and chlorine, based on common salts. Vinyl is one of the most prevalently used plastic globally. Vinyl is a highly recyclable plastic as more than 50% of vinyl polymers are derived from renewable sources. It is less expensive, highly versatile, inflammable, and durable material and hence has become the material of choice for manufacturing vinyl floorings, wire and cable insulations, water pipes, raincoats, shower curtains, blister and clamshell packaging, footwear, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The building and construction sector generates a substantial demand for vinyl as it is pervasively used in building products, including window frames, wall coverings, floor tiles, gutters, and downspouts, etc. The steadily growing construction sector and the robust growth witnessed by the construction material industry is anticipated to influence the vinyl market positively. The packaging industry is also a significantly large consumer of vinyl. Flexible vinyl films are one of the leading packaging materials in the packaging industry. The high demand for flexible packaging for manufacturing tamper proof medicine and food products and wrapping meat and other perishable food is a major force in driving the vinyl market. Growing uses of vinyl bottles, jars, and containers in packaging fast-moving consumer goods such as cooking oils, peanut butter, shampoos, etc., is anticipated to push the demand for vinyl resins even further. Vinyl has been regarded as a safe material for incineration, and landfilling and its uses are deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is likely to increase the demand for vinyl in various end-use applications.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vinyl Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vinyl market with detailed market segmentation by product, applications, and geography. The global vinyl market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vinyl market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vinyl market is segmented on the basis of product and applications. On the basis of product, the vinyl market is segmented into, vinyl acetate, vinyl alcohol, vinyl chloride, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is bifurcated into, automotive, construction, electrical, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vinyl market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vinyl market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vinyl market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vinyl market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘vinyl market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the vinyl market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from vinyl market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for vinyl in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the vinyl market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the vinyl market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

– BASF SE

– Celanese Corporation

– Interplastic Corporation

– Kuraray Co., Ltd

– LyondellBasell Industries

– Reinchhold LLC

– Sino Polymer Co.

– The Dow Chemical Company

– Wacker Chemie AG

