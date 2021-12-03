Rugged Embedded Computer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach US$ 4,779.5 million from 2020 to 2027 | The Insight Partners

Rugged Embedded Computer Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Panel PCs and Fan-Less Embedded Computers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Military and Defense),” the market was valued at US$ 2,701.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,779.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2,701.7 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 4,779.5 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 139 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

An array of Applications of Rugged Embedded Computers

Rugged embedded computers are gaining high momentum across the world. In the current scenario, sectors such as manufacturing and military are challenged with the need for ever-shrinking small form factor industrial computer systems. To maintain the performance of small form factors, the rugged embedded computer is used. Moreover, next-generation processor integrated into rugged embedded computer helps healthcare, drones, and industrial automation & inspection to remain protected from the harsh environment. In mentioned applications, the use of rugged embedded computers is making their position. Companies, such as ADL Embedded Solutions; Systel, In.; and Acura Embedded Systems Inc., address the needs of the above-mentioned applications as well as industries including oil & gas, defense, process automation, unmanned systems, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Massive applications of rugged embedded computers would continue to drive the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Embedded Computer Market

The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of goods and commodities. Semiconductor, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, mining, and many more industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The rugged embedded computer market players have also reported lowered production volumes owing to the fact that the semiconductor production units were operating with a limited workforce. Further, the disrupted supply chains have also impacted the manufacturing of rugged embedded computers. In addition, the temporary shutdown of dependent businesses has resulted in less procurement of new rugged embedded computers among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic might continue its impact in the first 6 months of 2021 as well.

Rugged Embedded Computer Market: Product Type

Based on product type, the fanless embedded computers segment dominated the rugged embedded computer market in 2019. The robust engineering competencies of this type of embedded computer help end-users overcome the challenges faced while reliability computing and validation, industrial board designing, and turnkey product customization. IIoT control systems, mining and manufacturing, large-scale processes, complex excavators, and outdoor visual monitoring systems are the prime applications of fanless embedded computers.

Rugged Embedded Computer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ACURA EMBEDDED SYSTEMS INC, ARBOR TECHNOLOGY CORP, Cincoze Co., Ltd., Crystal Group, Inc., MICROMAX TECHNOLOGY, Neousys Technology, Siemens AG, SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP, and Systel, Inc. are among the leading players operating in the market.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to gain a competitive edge.

In 2020, Cincoze, introduced GM-1000 rugged GPU computer model, with the 9th/8th Generation Intel CPU; it supports one MXM GPU module expansion.

In 2020, TSINTRONES introduced VBOX-3121, SBOX-2621, and SBOX-2601 for the 6th Generation Intel Core CPU. Based on the customer needs, each product has two options for the case size: 250 × 167.6 × 54 mm (for i7 and i5) and 182mm × 167.6mm × 54 mm (for i3 and C1).

In 2019, Neousys Technology introduced the Nuvo-8000 series of industrial-grade fan-less expansion box PCs, with up to 5 PCIe/PCI slots; they support Intel 9th/8th Generation Core i processors.

