Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.6% to reach US$ 242.80 Million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

Electronics devices are evolving at a rapid rate with the integration of more electronic components in circuit boards for advanced features. The devices are getting more compact in size with advanced packaging technology to offer enhanced control and space-saving for customers. Miniaturization of electronic devices to optimize space in final devices is augmenting the market growth. The advent of Internet of things (IoT)-connected devices has increased the demand for embedded die packaging technology to integrate more IoT components in the same space. In addition, the growing adoption of smartphones and smart wearables is further supplementing the market growth. Smartphones and smart wearables are being designed using the embedded die packaging technology to optimize the available space for integrating more components.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 63.40 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 242.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004132/

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 63.40 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 242.80 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 18.6% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 158 No. Tables 65 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Platform, Application, and Industry, Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Growing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Electronic gadgets are being developed using small form factor electronic components to enhance the space and improve the final product design. Customers are preferring compact, small-sized handheld electronic devices offering maximum features. To enhance user experience, companies are developing miniaturized electronics to integrate maximum components on a single die. Integrating a maximum number of components, such as sensors and processors, in a single die offers enhanced features for customers. The rising techno-savvy population is one of the major factors for the miniaturization of electronics as it has created stiff competition in market players to offer a maximum number of features in a single device.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00004132

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market: Application Type

In terms of application, the global embedded die packaging technology market is segmented into smartphones & tablets, medical and wearable devices, industrial devices, security devices, and others. The emerging need for microelectronics from various industry verticals, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics, for small-form factor-based applications are supporting the market growth. The growing trend of size reduction and improving the functionality of electronic devices are boosting the adoption of embedded die packaging technology for cellphones and tablets. The die and chip size plays a vital role in a smartphone design, as manufacturers are urging for a new solution to take the minimum space possible.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ASE Group; Microsemi; General Electric Company; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; Fujikura Ltd.; Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.; Schweizer Electronic AG; Amkor Technology, Inc.; Infineon Technologies Ag; and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft are among the few major companies operating in the embedded die packaging technology market.

Players operating in the embedded die packaging technology market focus on strategies such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches to maintain their positions in the market.

In August 2020, Schweizer Electronic AG formed a sales representative agreement with Varikorea Co., Ltd to promote SCHWEIZER’s high-tech printed circuit boards and embedding solutions in South Korea.

In August 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) launched new 3D silicon tacking and advanced packaging technology.

Order a Copy of Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004132/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]