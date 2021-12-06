Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2027

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment market expected to rise at 18.5% CAGR and reach 7.71 billion valuations by 2028.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S market size stood at USD 0.71 billion in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to improving access to SCD treatment and potential pipeline candidates. The strong government support in the U.S. will further foster the healthy development of the market. According to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, in 2017, 157 hematopoietic cell transplants were performed in 2017 in the U.S for SCD. The number of BMT increased by 35.3% during 2013-2017. These factors together are expected to favor growth in the region.

This report focuses on Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Highlights:

The Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market.

The global sickle cell disease treatment market size is expected to reach USD 7.71 billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The unmet needs of patients and lack of novel therapies has resulted in research grants from governments, which, in turn, will promote the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment Modality (Bone Marrow Transplant, Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy (Hydroxyurea and Branded Drugs (Endari, Adakveo, Oxbryta, Zynteglo, CTX001, Mitapivat, and FT-4202))), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1.35 billion in 2019.

