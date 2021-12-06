Orthodontics Market to Expand at 11.6% CAGR, Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion to Create Growth Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

Correction, prevention, and diagnosis of misaligned teeth and jaws is orthodontics and the rising awareness of this condition is driving the global orthodontics market. Aesthetic benefits offered by orthodontic equipment are fueling their demand across the world. The rising focus on the overall appearance of a person is the primary factor for the increasing popularity of orthodontic products. With the advent of advanced technology, the introduction of 3D printers, clear aligners, and other developments are impelling growth in the market. For instance, Invisalign recently developed invisible clear aligners which is one of the best alternatives for metal braces. Owing to the presence of advanced diagnostic tools along with their early detection, the demand for orthodontic treatment is increasing rapidly.

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Instruments and Supplies (Fixed (Brackets, Bands & Buccal Tubes, Archwires, and Others), and Removables (Aligners, Retainers, and Others)], By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” predicts that the market was valued at USD 4.06 Billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the global market is projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period. The orthodontics market research report offers an opportunity to unlock meticulous insights into the market, helping them to make strategic decisions. In addition to this, it covers some of the important parameters, which can further help our stakeholders to take such insights into consideration before entering into the market.

As per product, the supplies segment is expected to hold the major portion of the orthodontic market share. This is attributable to the rising adoption of advanced orthodontic braces. As per orthodontics market trends, the instruments segment is expected to register considerable growth owing to the increasing number of orthodontic procedures. The orthodontic market size is anticipated to increase owing to the rising demand from hospitals, dental clinics, and other end-users.

Rising Investments by Startup Dental Supplies to Drive Market in North America

In 2018, the North America orthodontics market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion and is anticipated to lead the global orthodontics market through the forecast years. The rising adoption of oral scanners is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. The highly advanced products are expected to aid in the effective treatment of orthodontics in this region. In addition to this, increasing investments by startup dental supplies is further contributing to the growth of the market in North America. As per a survey by the American Dental Association (ADA), around 10,658 orthodontists practiced ortho dentistry in the U.S. in 2017. Against this backdrop, the demand for orthodontist products is expected to fuel in the U.S.A. in the years to come.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness huge growth opportunities owing to the increasing number of dental clinics. The shift towards preventive dental care in Japan is expected to favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The report profiles some of the leading players highlighting their landscape. These players include:

3M

Biolux Research Ltd.

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Ormco Corporation

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Orthodontic Diseases, By Key Countries, 2018 Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Pricing Analysis, By Key Players, 2018 Technology Advances, Orthodontic Instruments and Supplies

Global Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removable Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World North America Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removable Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others U.S. Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removable Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Canada Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Supplies Fixed Brackets Bands & Buccal Tubes Archwires Others Removable Aligners Retainers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



Toc Continue..

