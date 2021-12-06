Taiwan Dental Equipment & Implants Market to Hit $331.3Mn by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Advanced Dental Technologies by Dentists to Fuel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The Taiwan dental equipment and implants market size is projected to reach USD 331.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Rising preference for digitized dental equipment across the country will help the market gain traction in the near future, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Taiwan Dental Equipment and Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Equipment {Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental Surgical Navigation Systems, and Others} and Dental Implants); By End User (Dental Equipment) {Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others}; and By End User (Dental Implants) {Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others}, 2020-2027”. Dental professionals in Taiwan are steadily shifting towards adopting digital dental equipment owing to the benefits they offer such as improved accuracy of procedures, greater patient comfort, faster diagnosis, and reduced costs.

Taking advantage of this trend are the dental equipment and implants manufacturers in Taiwan that are developing digital dental hardware with advanced capabilities. For example, Hannox International Corp offers the Grace-X6 dental chair that is embedded with a hydraulic system and is fully controlled by a computer. The digital control panel also allows for a smoother and more enhanced operating experience for dentists. Another example is the digital tooth-implantation guidance system developed by the country’s Metals Industry Research and Development Center to enable dentists to precisely place implants, without damaging surrounding nerves. Thus, the promising progress made by digital technologies in Taiwan’s dental industry is predicted to considerably elevate the potential of the dental equipment and implants market in the country.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Taiwan Dental Equipment and Implants Market Report:

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd. (New Taipei City, Taiwan)

BIOLASE, Inc. (Irvine, U.S.)

Biomate Medical Devices Technology Co., Ltd. (Kaohsiung City, Taiwan)

Dentsply Sirona(Pennsylvania, United States)

Po Ye X-Ray Mfg. Corp. (New Taipei City, Taiwan)

A-dec Inc. (Newberg, Oregon, U.S.)

VATECH(South Korea)

Institut Straumann AG(Basel, Switzerland)

Report also contains brief Introduction, Market analysis by types, applications and regions. Report also contains top Manufacturers Profiles (Name of the manufacturer, Business Overview, Type and Applications and Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share).

The report states that the market value stood at USD 157.2 million in 2019 and offers the following:

Thorough examination of the factors driving and restraining the market;

In-depth research into the key market segments;

Detailed understanding of the leading players and their strategies; and

Careful study of the regional developments and dynamics impacting the market.

Market Driver

Successful Containment of COVID-19 by Taiwan to Favor Market Growth

Despite the country lying in the vicinity of China, Taiwan has displayed remarkable efficiency in controlling the spread of the coronavirus within its borders. For example, in April, when the global infections surpassed 70,000 and deaths stood at 30,000, Taiwan accounted for only 300 infections with just 5 deaths. One of the key steps taken by the Taiwanese government was to limit the number of workers in medical facilities, which substantially lowered the risk of infection within hospitals. The country also maintained a high bed-per-capita ratio, which ensured timely treatment and discharge of patients.

These efforts are aiding the Taiwan dental equipment and implants market growth as the successful containment of the coronavirus meant that the country never had to enforce lockdowns, though social distancing measures were imposed. As a result, unlike other countries, private clinics and specialty health units remained open and even though non-essential dental procedures have been reportedly postponed, cancellations have been fewer than those witnessed in most countries. However, global supply chain disruptions and stalled manufacturing activities will, nonetheless, cause minor setbacks to this market.

Competitive Landscape

Unique Collaborations and Exciting Product Launches to Stimulate Competition

The competitive dynamics of this market are shaped by the regional as well as global players operating in the flourishing dental industry of Taiwan. Most of the companies are primarily interested in designing, developing, and launching innovative products and solutions. Some companies, on the other hand, are entering into collaborations and partnerships with government bodies and academic institutions to expand their business horizons.

Industry Developments:

December 2019: The National Yang-Ming University teamed up with medical equipment manufacturers across Taiwan to establish a teaching demonstration center to promote digital dentistry in the country. The center will function as the base for Taiwan to expand its expertise in digital dentistry at the international level.

The National Yang-Ming University teamed up with medical equipment manufacturers across Taiwan to establish a teaching demonstration center to promote digital dentistry in the country. The center will function as the base for Taiwan to expand its expertise in digital dentistry at the international level. May 2019:Kuo Hwa Dental Suppliers introduced the LiteTouch™Er:YAG dental laser at the company’s launch event. The event included dental professionals who narrated their experience with the new laser product to a gathering of over 500 people.

