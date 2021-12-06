COVID-19 Impact on Bottled Water Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Bottled Water Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Bottled Water Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Bottled Water analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

There are increasing concerns regarding various health problems such as neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases and reproductive problems caused by the consumption of contaminated water, which is leading to an increase in demand for clean and hygienic bottled water. If the water is properly packaged, it is protected against any kind of bacterial contamination, regardless of the storage time. There is a marked shift in consumers in favor of safe, healthy and refreshing beverages that are free from calories, caffeine and preservatives.

The report originally introduced Bottled Water basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Also it analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Bottled Water request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Bottled Water for each application.

Bottled Water Market by Top Manufacturers:

Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone , Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd , Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC , CG Roxane, LLC

By Capacity Type

3 Gallons, 5 Gallons, Others

By Material Type

PET, HDPE, Others

By Cap Type

Screw Cap, Snap-on Cap, Sports Cap, Screw Snap Cap, Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Others (Foodservice/Vending)

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Bottled Water Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Bottled Water market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Bottled Water industry.

Different types and applications of Bottled Water industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Bottled Water Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Bottled Water industry.

SWOT analysis of Bottled Water Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Bottled Water market Forecast.

