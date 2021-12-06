Automatic Train Supervision Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

The global automatic train supervision market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising urbanization, high demographic growth, and increasing demand for safety during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automatic Train Supervision Market, 2021-2028. The automatic train supervision (ATS) module is a part of the communication-based train control system (CTBC). According to the traffic monitoring information, the ATS manages the traffic and rescheduling of trains in real-time.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Automatic Train Supervision:

Hitachi

Unittec

Toshiba

Traffic Control Technology

Bombardier

CRSC

Alstom

Kyosan

Glarun Technology

Siemens

Thales

Nippon Signal

Segments:

By train type, the market is divided into mainline, which is further segregated into passenger and freight, and urban, which is further segregated into high-Speed and metro. On the basis of service type, the market is divided into consulting, system integration and, support and maintenance. On the basis of function type, the market is divided into automatic route setting, link to passenger information display system for online information, computation of train schedules and timetables, automatic train regulation, display panel and workstation interface and, continuous tracking of time position. Finally, by geography, the market is segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

What does the Report Offer?

The market research report for automatic train supervision offers integrated information on the key drivers, constraints, and opportunities driving industry growth. The research goes on to generate dominant insights from different market segmentations. Growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, restrictions, and the latest important developments are among them.

Drivers and Restraints:

Lifestyle and Technological Advancements to Stimulate Growth

Development in advanced technology, urbanization, demographic excrescence, and government initiatives towards automatic train supervision systems are overdue to raise the growth of the market during the forecast period. High initial costs apart from the dominating cost of system preservation; may hamper the global automatic train supervision market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Prominent companies in the ATC market are adopting strategies to improve their position in the market. Major players are constantly emphasizing on partnerships, joint ventures, investment in research and development, and new market initiatives to consolidate their stance in the industry.

Industry Developments:

2019: The Thameslink, situated in the US, has been functioning the STO over ETCS level 2, with plans to upgrade to GoA4.

