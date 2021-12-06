MicroRNA Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

The global microRNA market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 613.2 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Cancer and the growing focus on adoption of advanced technology in microRNA research across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 215.4 million in 2019.

MicroRNAs are small non-coding RNA molecules that are extensively found in animals, plants, and some types of viruses. They play a vital role in post-transcriptional and RNA silencing regulation of gene expression. They are finding significant favor in the healthcare industry owing to their benefits in treating and diagnosing chronic ailments such as liver disease, coronary heart disease, and cancer.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

QIAGEN N.V. (Hilden, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, U.S.)

BioVendor (Brno, Czech Republic)

Takara Bio Inc. (Shiga, Japan)

Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Heim Biotek (Seongnam, South Korea)

GeneCopoeia, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

