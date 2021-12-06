Rising Demand for PET Bottled Water to Boost Market Growth of Bottled Water – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bottled Water market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bottled Water

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bottled Water. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bottled Water Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bottled Water, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bottled Water Market.

Market Snapshot

Bottled water sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% between 2021 and 2031, according to newly published data by Fact.MR. By the 2021-end, the market value is estimated to be over US$ 172 Bn, and around US$ 450 Bn by 2031. Demand is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7% during the projection period in terms of volume.

Key Segments Covered Product Spring Bottled Water Purified Bottled Water Mineral Bottled Water Sparkling Bottled Water Artesian Well Bottled Water Tap Bottled Water Distilled Bottled Water

Sales Channel Wholesale Sale of Bottled Water Bottled Water Sold at Supermarkets Bottled Water Sold at Convenience Stores Bottled Water Sold by Online Retailers Bottled Water Sold at Grocery Stores

Size Less than 300 ml Bottled Water 300-350 ml Bottled Water 350- 550 ml Bottled Water 1 – 3 Liter Bottled Water 3-5 Liter Bottled Water More than 5 liter

Packaging PET Bottled Water Glass Bottled Water

Bottled water Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the bottled water market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering bottled water. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the bottled water market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the bottled water market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Bottled water across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Bottled water during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for Bottled water are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global bottled water market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the bottled water market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for Bottled water has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of bottled water, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering bottled water has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Bottled water domain. Key Takeaways from the Market Study By product, demand for purified bottled water to surge, holding over 1/3rd revenue

Spring bottled water held around 26% market value as of 2020

PET bottled water to register a staggering 10% value CAGR through 2031

Glass bottled water to yield a revenue share worth US$ 210.5 Bn

Sales in the U.S are likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021-2031

Germany likely to expand at a CAGR of 8% across the forecast period

China to register a staggering 12% value CAGR with regard to bottled water demand “Global demand for bottled water is expected to incline, attributed to an expanding global population base and consequent scarcity of fresh drinking water availability,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

