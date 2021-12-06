Critical Illness Insurance Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Critical illness insurance or critical illness cover is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy. Also, the system may be structured to pay out regular income, and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

The critical illness insurance market is expected to witness a profitable growth owing to the rise in the number of critical illness cases such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, and renal failure, among others. Moreover, the critical illness means any illness, disease, or health condition that is life-threatening and needs comprehensive care and continuous monitoring, often in intensive care.

Here we have listed the top Critical Illness Insurance Market companies

1. Aegon N.V.

2. Allianz SE

3. Aviva plc

4. Axa S.A.

5. China Life Insurance

6. China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd.

7. Legal & General Group plc,

8. New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

9. Ping An Insurance

10. Prudential plc

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Critical Illness Insurance Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Critical Illness Insurance Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Critical Illness Insurance Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The critical illness insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as disease insurance, medical insurance and income protection insurance. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as cancer, heart attack and stroke.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Critical Illness Insurance Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Critical Illness Insurance Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market – By Type

1.3.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market – By Application

1.3.3 Critical Illness Insurance Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CRITICAL ILLNESS INSURANCE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CRITICAL ILLNESS INSURANCE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

