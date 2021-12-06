Organic Farming to Propel the Market Growth of Gardening Equipment During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Gardening Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Gardening Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gardening Equipment market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Gardening Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Gardening Equipment Market.

Market Snapshot

The global Gardening Equipment Market is projected of worth US$ 97 Bn at present and is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 6% throughout 2021-2031 As per Fact.MR’s research analysis on gardening equipment, top suppliers include The Ames Companies Inc., Estwing Manufacturing Company Inc., Alamo Group Inc., Briggs and Stratton Corp., The Toro Co., Kubota Corp., and Robert Bosch GMBH, and collectively accounted for close to 50% share of global revenue in 2020.

Key Market Segments Covered By Product Hand Tools Cape Cod Weeders Paving Weeders Fishtail Weeders Shears and Snips Lawnmowers and Trimmers Edger

By End Use Residential Gardening Equipment Commercial Gardening Equipment

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Gardening Equipment Retail Sales of Gardening Equipment Distributor Sales of Gardening Equipment



Gardening Equipment Market: Report Scope The findings and evaluations presented in the research report titled “Gardening Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2016 to 2031” reflect assessment of the various demand dynamics and discernible trends in the gardening equipment market. The study offers detailed estimations of the size of the market and projections of its key product and end-use segments. Rising nature conservation concerns and self-doing activities, including gardening, have witnessed a surge across the world with people realising the benefits of gardening as an activity. Additionally, COVID-19 led to a surge in self-doing activities as people were compelled to stay indoors in order to mitigate the spread of virus. Moreover automation and digitalization being embedded in equipment are making them more user-friendly. Also, fuel efficiency and environmental concerns are changing consumer preferences, which have been addressed with the introduction of hybrid and electrical equipment. Key Takeaways from Market Study The gardening equipment market expanded at 5% CAGR over the past 5 years, and is anticipated to add significant value by 2031.

Based on product, lawn mowers are expected to capture major market share.

Among the end uses, the residential sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to increasing gardening activities over the past decade.

North America is set to be the largest market in terms of revenue in 2021, while continuing on the same path right through 2031 to hold ¼ of global market share.

The market in Western Europe is expected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR through 2031.

The U.S., Germany, and France are expected to be lucrative markets for manufacturers of gardening equipment.

Growth remained significant during the COVID-19 crisis attributed to rise in gardening activities across regions. Short-, medium-, and long-term demand is set to grow at a steady pace. “Product innovation while keeping changing consumer preferences in mind will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

