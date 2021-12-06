Increasing Utilization of Synthetic Rubber Products to be Key Growth Opportunity for Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

Market Snapshot

The rubber processing chemicals market experienced slow growth in 2020, closing in at just over US$ 5 Bn, attributed to recessionary impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that rubber processing chemical revenue will expand 1.2X from 2021 to 2031, reaching close to US$ 6 Bn at a 10-year CAGR of nearly 3%.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Market.



Estimates at global and regional levels for rubber processing chemicals are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global rubber processing chemicals market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the rubber processing chemicals during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for rubber processing chemicals has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of rubber processing chemicals, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering rubber processing chemicals has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the rubber processing chemicals domain.

Fortunately, prospects are expected to rebound, as several countries resume industrial production activities amid flattening infection curves. Prominent manufacturers are expected to find renewed growth opportunities in the synthetic rubbers domain. Owing to structural superiority in comparison with natural rubber, synthetic rubbers are fast making inroads across major industries, prompting chemical companies to focus on synthetic rubber processing chemicals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for flame retardants in rubber processing to incline at a CAGR exceeding 3%

Anti-degradant rubber processing chemical sales to reach nearly US$ 3 Bn by 2031

By application, tire manufacturing to account for over 40% rubber processing chemical demand

Sales across the U.S. surpassed US$ 1 Bn in 2020, nudged by applications across synthetic rubber manufacturing

Robust chemical industry growth to heighten sales across China, poised to expand at over 5% CAGR

India, Australia, and South Korea to contribute a total of over US$ 800 Mn by 2031

“Growing emphasis on improving structural quality of rubber-manufactured products, in terms of durability, flexibility, and abrasion resistance, is heightening incorporation of rubber processing chemicals by key industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Scenario

BASF SE, Arkema Group, Behn Meyer Holding AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Kalama Chemical LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (KKPC), and Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. are prominent rubber processing chemical manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

In March 2019, Emerald Kalama Chemical LLC announced the launch of two new proprietary innovations in its VITROFLEX® benzoate plasticizers A90 and A99, which are used in the A (polymer) side of 2-part polysulfide sealants, ensuring higher performance.

In May 2021, Behn Meyer Holding AG companies operating across Thailand acquired the ISO 14001: 2015 certification for their impressive environmental management systems (EMS). These include its chemicals and agribusiness units.

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Product Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Rubber Processing Accelerators Rubber Flame Retardant Chemicals Rubber Processing Aids/Promoters Other Rubber Processing Chemical Products

Application Rubber Processing Chemicals for Tire Applications Rubber Processing Chemicals for Non-Tire Applications



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals sales.

More Valuable Insights on Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals, Sales and Demand of Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

