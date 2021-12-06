COVID-19 Impact on Hip Resurfacing Implants Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew , MicroPort Scientific Corporation )

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Hip Resurfacing Implants Market reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Hip Resurfacing Implants Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Hip Resurfacing Implants analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure. In hip resurfacing the femoral head is not removed, instead it is trimmed and resurfaced with smooth metal covering. Hip resurfacing creates bigger hip ball than generally used in hip replacement, which reduces the risk of dislocation. Hip resurfacing provide active and improved quality of life which is done by restoring functionality to the hip through replacing damaged bone and cartilage while preserving natural bone as possible. The companies in hip resurfacing market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, launch of innovative products according to the customer needs to gain larger market share. The Manufacturers are focused on developing new resurfacing implants with minimally invasive procedures.

The report analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Hip Resurfacing Implants request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Hip Resurfacing Implants for each application.

Hip Resurfacing Implants Market by Top Manufacturers:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Smith & Nephew , MicroPort Scientific Corporation , Corin Group Plc , BioPro, Implantcast GmBH , MatOrtho Limited

By Material Type

Cobalt Chromium Alloy, Tin Coated, Hybrid Alloy (Cobalt + Titanium)

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Orthopedic Clinics

