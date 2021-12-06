Luciferase Assay Kits Market 2021 Worldwide Trends in New Research Report-COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The luciferase assay is used to determine if a protein can activate or repress the expression of a target gene. The luciferase assay can establish a functional connection between the presence of the protein and the amount of gene product that is produced. Luciferase assays allow for the study of transcriptional gene expression, virus life cycles, and cell viability, making them essential tools for drug development in reporter gene, cytotoxicity, and cell proliferation applications, as well as general kinase activity monitoring. Luciferase is vastly used as a reporter for studying gene regulation and function and for pharmaceutical screening. It is a very sensitive genetic reporter due to the absence of endogenous luciferase activity in mammalian cells or tissues. Due to variability in conditions within each well in a cell culture plate, a proper luciferase assay experiment should repeat each condition at least in triplicate.

Here we have listed the top Luciferase Assay Kits Market companies

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Biotium

Takara Bio, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

InvivoGen

PromoCell GmbH

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the market is categorized as D-luciferin, 5X firefly luciferase lysis buffer, firefly luciferase assay buffer (Lyophilized). Based on the application, the market is segmented as cell signaling pathways, promoter structural and functional analysis, gene regulation, and protein interaction. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented as academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROS), and hospital and diagnostic laboratories.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Luciferase Assay Kits market globally. This report on ‘Luciferase Assay Kits market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

