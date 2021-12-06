COVID-19 Impact on Lateral Flow Assays Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Lateral flow assays are revolutionizing the healthcare industry and in the way diagnostic care is delivered to the patients. The most important feature of lateral flow assay tests is that it produces accurate test result in a short span of time. Lateral flow assay market is witnessing a robust growth due to the increasing incidences of infectious and communicable diseases. Also, increased use of rapid testing in home care settings is also driving the market growth. In addition, a rise in geriatric population, increased use in clinical laboratories and advances in technology coupled with a rise in chronic diseases is also driving the market for lateral flow assays.

Lateral flow assays are also known by the term lateral flow immunochromatographic assays and they are simple devices used to detect the presence or absence of the intended analyte in the matrix or the sample. Lateral flow assay devices don’t use costly and specialized equipment for the generation of the test result. Such kind of tests are generally used for point of care testing, testing in home or for use in the laboratory. The most popular and well known application of lateral flow assay test is the pregnancy test. These assay tests are revolutionizing the healthcare industry and in the way diagnostic care is delivered to the patients. The most important feature of lateral assay tests is that it produces accurate test result in a short span of time. Lateral flow assay market is witnessing a robust growth due to the increasing incidences of infectious and communicable diseases. Also, increased use of rapid testing in home care settings is also driving the market growth. In addition, a rise in geriatric population, increased use in clinical laboratories and advances in technology coupled with a rise in chronic diseases is also driving the market for lateral flow assays.

The report analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Lateral Flow Assays request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Lateral Flow Assays for each application.

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Top Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Inc

By Product Type

Benchtop Readers, Digital/Mobile Readers, Kits & Reagents

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Other End Users

By Application

Cardiac Marker Testing, Drug Development & Quality Testing, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing, Food Safety & Environment Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

By Technology

Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Lateral Flow Assays market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Lateral Flow Assays industry.

Different types and applications of Lateral Flow Assays industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Lateral Flow Assays Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Lateral Flow Assays industry.

SWOT analysis of Lateral Flow Assays Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Lateral Flow Assays market Forecast.

