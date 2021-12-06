North America Accounts for 30% of the Global Market Share of Periodontal Dental Services – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Periodontal Dental Services Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Periodontal Dental Services to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Periodontal Dental Services market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR’s periodontal dental services industry analysis, revenue in the global market topped US$ 14 Bn in 2020, in spite of recessionary impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand remained high amid rising occurrences of periodontal diseases worldwide. The market is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 27.4 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Demand for periodontal surgical services is projected to surge at a CAGR of around 11% to top US$ 6.6 Bn by 2031, whereas, periodontal non-surgical services are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9% over the next 10 years.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Periodontal Dental Services Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Periodontal Dental Services market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Periodontal Dental Services market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Periodontal Dental Services

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Periodontal Dental Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Periodontal Dental Services Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Periodontal Dental Services, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Periodontal Dental Services Market.



Key Market Segments Covered in Periodontal Dental Services Industry Analysis On the Basis of Procedure: Surgical Periodontal Dental Services Non-surgical Periodontal Dental Services

On the Basis of End-use Industry: Periodontal Dental Services at Hospitals Periodontal Dental Services at Dental Clinics

Periodontal Dental Services Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the periodontal dental services market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyses crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering periodontal dental services. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies providing periodontal dental services and equipment, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including revenue growth and revenue generation across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the revenue of periodontal dental services during the forecast period. Market Size Evaluation The market has been analysed for each market segment in terms of volume (`000units), and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for periodontal dental services are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in ‘’’000 units for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the revenue perspective in the global periodontal dental services market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on revenue for periodontal dental services has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value for key countries has also been included in the report. Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading providers of periodontal dental services, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in providing periodontal dental services has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the periodontal dental services market. Key Takeaways from Market Study The global market for periodontal dental services is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 27 Bn by 2031.

North America, with the highest global market share of 30%, will significantly contribute to overall market growth over the coming years.

China’s market for periodontal dental services is estimated to be valued at close to US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key factors responsible for growing demand for periodontal dental services are rise in periodontal diseases and new technological advancements in dental treatment procedures.

The hospitals sector is expected to be largest end user of periodontal dental services, accounting for more than 50% of the global market share. “With dental and gum diseases on the rise, demand for periodontal dental services to heighten over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

