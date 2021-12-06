COVID-19 Impact on Cosmetic Threads Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Sinclair Pharma, Aptos International Ltd., Healux Corporation)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Cosmetic threads are specialized threads used in cosmetic surgeries. The Cosmetic Threads analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Cosmetic threads are specialized threads used in cosmetic surgeries for lifting the sagged skin and obtaining a smoother- & younger-looking complexion. The procedure is minimally invasive and is used these days as an alternative for the surgical procedures. Most of the population in the age group of 30–60 are eligible for the thread lifting procedure. Generally used materials in the manufacturing of cosmetic threads include PDO (polydioxanone), PLA (polylactic acid) and caprolactone threads. The procedure is gaining popularity these days due to its shortened procedure time of less than an hour. The procedure is also popular as a lunch hour face lift or weekend face lift.

The report analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Cosmetic Threads request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Cosmetic Threads Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Cosmetic Threads for each application.

Cosmetic Threads Market by Top Manufacturers:

Sinclair Pharma, Aptos International Ltd., Healux Corporation, Intraline, Metro Korea Co., Ltd., Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

By Product Type

Barb & Cone Threads, Screw Threads, Smooth Threads

By Application

Face Lift, Breast Lift, Others

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics

