Impact of COVID- 19 | Non-infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market 2021 Research Report Revenue Analysis of Allergan, Plc., Amgen

The global non-infectious macular edema treatment market is propelled with the increase in diabetes related complications and awareness in many regions towards eye-related diseases. The demand has an immediate impact on the increase in treatment options available for macular edema. The market comprises drug options like Anti-VEGF, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressant, Biologics and others. Anti-VEGF is projected to continue holding the highest market share in the global market during the period of forecast. However, the Anti-VEGF market is expected to witness a steady decline in use with the growing awareness about various side-effects associated with this drug. Systemic immunomodulatory treatment will serve to diminish reliance on anti-VEGF.

Non-infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market by Top Manufacturers:

Allergan, Plc., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffman – La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

By Indication

Non-infectious Uveitic Macular Edema, Diabetic Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion with Macular Edema

By Route of Administration

Oral, Parenteral, Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Drug Type

Anti-VEGF, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressant, Biologics, Others

