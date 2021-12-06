COVID-19 Impact on Animal Healthcare Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Bayer AG, Alivira Animal Health Limited, Vetoquinol S.A.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Animal Healthcare Market" Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Animal Healthcare Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Animal Healthcare analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Conventionally, distinction between animal production and animal health has been changing in the recent times owing to the rising prevalence of animal diseases. Rising prevalence of infectious and parasitic diseases has led to next wave of innovation in managing animal health. Modern medicine in association with technology is focused on improving animal health and livestock production. Other dynamics such as growing concerns over zoonotic diseases that affect both human and animals have a great impact on economies of the countries across the globe. It led to a snowballing focus on improving the quality and safety of food products and assuring efficacious healthcare products to reduce the impact on the economies worldwide.

Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Animal Healthcare for each application.

Animal Healthcare Market by Top Manufacturers:

Bayer AG, Alivira Animal Health Limited, Vetoquinol S.A., Zydus Animal Health, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Norbrook Laboratories, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Virbac SA, Zoetis, Inc., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Overview, Merck Animal Health, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Ceva Santé Animale

By Route of Administration

Oral, Parenteral

By Drug Type

Anti-Infective Agents, Anti-Inflammatory & Analgesic Agents, Parasiticides, Vaccines, Hormones & Substitutes, Nutritional Products, Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others

By Animal Type

Companion Animals, Farm Animals

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Animal Healthcare Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Animal Healthcare market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Animal Healthcare industry.

Different types and applications of Animal Healthcare industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Animal Healthcare Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Animal Healthcare industry.

SWOT analysis of Animal Healthcare Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Animal Healthcare market Forecast.

