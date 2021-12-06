Bottled Water Processing Market Top Key Players, Business Overview And Forecast 2021 to 2028

Bottled Water Processing Market 2021-2028

New study report ” Bottled Water Processing Market 2021 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, and Forecasts 2028″ has been added to Fortune Business Insights.

Market Overview-

The global bottled water processing market size is projected to reach USD 285.43 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing demand for bottled water will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filter, Bottle Washer, Filler & Capper, Blow Molder, and Others), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Chlorination, and Others), By Application (Still Water, Sparkling Water, and Flavoured Water) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 153.61 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Bottled water processing is the overall phase of packed water manufacturing right from filtration to packaging of the product. The increasing use of bottled water across the world is consequential to factors such as increasing travels, outdoor activities, and similar such factors. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of safe and reliable packaged water owing to the side effects of drinking contaminated water will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing number of water borne diseases across the world have led to an increase in the awareness as well as investments in bottled water processing. The increasing investments will not just prove beneficial for the companies, but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Bottled Water Processing Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Nestlé (Vevey, Switzerland)

PepsiCo (New York, United States)

Coca-Cola (Georgia, United States)

Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation) (New York, United States)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

The Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, United States)

Velocity Equipment Solutions (New Castle, Pennsylvania)

Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc. (La Porte, Indiana)

SUEZ (‎Paris, France‎)

Danone (‎Paris, France‎)

Norland International Inc. (Nebraska, United States)

Axeon Water Technologies. (Temecula, United States)

Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Inline Filling Systems Inc. (Venice, Florida)

Lenntech B.V. (Zuid-Holland, The Netherlands)

Increasing Awareness Regarding Safe Water Consumption during the Covid-19 Pandemic to Create Several Growth Opportunities:

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on the growth of several business sectors across the world. With the rapid spread of the disease, governments across several countries are looking to implement strict measures with the hope of minimizing the impact of the virus. The increasing awareness regarding preventive measures for the spread of the coronavirus has led to an increase in the awareness for daily habits. The growing awareness regarding bottled water consumption the potentially rapid spread of the virus through water sources will lead to a wider adoption for bottled water processing in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth:

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. The increasing demand for bottled water across the world has encouraged companies to increase their investments in the manufacturing phase. Due to healthy market competition, large scale companies are looking to extend their regional coverage through acquisitions of small scale or regionally operating companies. In November 2019, Coca Cola announced that it plans to acquire Minute Maid India. The company will look to build on its existing brand image and subsequently acquire a wider consumer base. Increasing number of such company collaborations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth:

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale manufacturers in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing population in several countries across this region, coupled with the increasing incidence of water borne diseases in countries such as India and China will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 50.98 billion and this value is projected to rise at considerable pace in the coming years. The rising investments in water processing plants will also contribute to the growth of the regional market.

