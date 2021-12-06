Pay-per-click Software Market Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast 2021 To 2028

Pay-per-click Software Market 2021-2028

Market Overview-

The global pay-per-click (PPC) software market is set to gain traction from the rising integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with PPC software solutions. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Pay-per-click Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Remarketing, Online Shopping, Display Advertising, And Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Automotive, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, IT & Telecom, And Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the pay-per-click software market size was USD 12.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28.62 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Ad Spending Worldwide May Affect Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the work culture in various countries worldwide. The World Economic Forum declared that on an average, June 2020, the ad spending was down by 12% and 7% in France and Germany, respectively. Europe’s spending declined by 9%. The BFSI sector is nowadays connecting with their clients by taking advantage of the cost-effective PPC software solutions. Most of the other businesses are creating awareness of numerous safety norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of social media management and PPC platforms. Our reports will provide elaborate analysis of every aspect of the pandemic to help you grow.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Pay-per-click Software Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

Facebook, Inc. (California, United States)

WordStream (Massachusetts, United States)

Optmyzr (California, United States)

SEMrush (Massachusetts, United States)

Acquisio (Brossard, Canada)

Kenshoo, Ltd. (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

Marin Software (California, United States)

Spaceboost (Barcelona, Spain)

Adzooma (Nottingham, England)

AdStage, Inc. (California, United States)

SpyFu (Arizona, United States)

Adalysis Limited (London, England)

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel PPC Software Solutions to Gain Competitive Edge

The market for PPC software contains several renowned companies that are mainly striving to gain a competitive edge by launching unique solutions. Some of the others are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2020 : SEMrush introduced a new tool named Traffic Jet to deliver significant benefits to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They can get instant access to hundreds of traffic sources, such as Facebook, Microsoft Advertising, Instagram, Reddit, Quora, Amazon, and Google Search & Display.

: SEMrush introduced a new tool named Traffic Jet to deliver significant benefits to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They can get instant access to hundreds of traffic sources, such as Facebook, Microsoft Advertising, Instagram, Reddit, Quora, Amazon, and Google Search & Display. May 2020: WordStream broadened its Shutterstock integration to house video clips while developing Facebook ads. This feature will help SMEs to gain more opportunities in the field of video marketing.

SEGMENTATION:

Search Advertising Segment to Hold Largest Share Backed by Higher Usage of Connected Devices

Based on type, the search advertising segment held 27.5% in terms of the PPC software market share in 2019. It is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing usage of connected devices. Also, the rising penetration of the internet for monitoring and optimizing online advertisements would aid growth of this segment.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Rising Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, North America generated USD 5.13 billion in terms of revenue and is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of renowned companies, such as Yahoo!, Microsoft Corporation, and Google LLC in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would grow exponentially on account of the increasing usage of social media platforms and smartphones for developing marketing campaigns in this region. In Europe, the surging number of paid search software providers would propel growth.

How Was This Report Created?

The market for pay-per-click software comprises a large number of regulatory organizations, processors, and stakeholders. Primary resources from both demand and supply sides of the market were interviewed to gather quantitative and qualitative information. The secondary research included white papers, annual reports, articles by recognized authors, certified publications, and trade directories.

