Blanket Aerogel Market 2022 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

About Blanket Aerogel Market:

Aerogel is the lightest mesoporous solid material present on Earth. It is derived by the replacement of liquid component of gel with a gas. It comprises an interconnected nanostructure network with a minimum porosity of 50%. Aerogels are extremely porous and have low thermal conductivity that make them ideal insulation materials.

In general, aerogels are available in several forms such as blankets, particles/powders, panels, and blocks among others. Among all, blankets are the most commonly used form of aerogels, owing to its ease of handling. Blankets are formed with the combination of silica aerogels and flexible fibers. In case of piping insulations, blankets are convenient for wrapping oil refinery pipes with suitable sheets. The market for blanket aerogel have witnessed tremendous growth in the European region. Eco-friendly initiatives taken by the government and growing concerns about vehicle ambience are the significant factors driving the growth of the European blanket aerogels market. However, high cost of production has hampered the growth of the blanket aerogels market in Europe.

The global Blanket Aerogel market was valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2019-2025.

Key Players Covered in the Report:

Aspen Aerogel

Cabot Corporation

Svenska Aerogel AB

Acoustiblok UK

Active Aerogels

Airglass AB

Dow Corning Corporation

Nano High-Tech

American Aerogel Corporation

JIOS Aerogel Corporation

BASF SE

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Below 5 Millimeters Thicknesses5-8 Millimeters ThicknessesAbove 8 Millimeters Thicknesses

Market segment by Applications can be split into:

Building insulation

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Electronics

Apparel

Other

Blanket Aerogel Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analysed data on the Blanket Aerogel market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blanket Aerogel Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Questions Answered in the Blanket Aerogel Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Blanket Aerogel market?

How will the global Blanket Aerogel market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Blanket Aerogel market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Blanket Aerogel market?

Which regional market will show the highest Blanket Aerogel market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Blanket Aerogel market throughout the forecast period?

