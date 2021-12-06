Sulfanilic acid Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2022 to 2025

Latest Research on “Sulfanilic acid Market” report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report provides precise market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Sulfanilic acid market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

About Sulfanilic acid Market:

Sulfanilic acid (4-aminobenzenesulfonic acid) is an off-white crystalline solid which finds application in quantitative analysis of nitrate and nitrite ions. The solid acid exists as a zwitterion, and has an unusually high melting point.

Sulfanilic acid is an important intermediate of acid orange II,acid bright yellow 2G ,acid mordant yellow brown 4G,acid mordant dark yellow GG,direct yellow GR,reactive brilliant red K-2G and reactive purpleK-3R; it can be used in the making of auxiliary agent of dyeing and printing, such as dissolving salt B,fluorescent bleachng agent BG, BBU,anti-dust salt H; it can be used in bactericide too. Moreover, it is the intermadite of flavor, pigment, medicine and building material.

The global Sulfanilic acid market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Manufacturers of Sulfanilic acid Market Report Are:

Nation Ford Chemical

DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LIMITED

Emco Dyestuff

Aarti Group

Hemadri Chemicals

Zhejiang CHEMSYN PHARM.Co.,Ltd.

Hebei Jianxin Chemical.

Cangzhou Lingang Yueguo Chemical

Luoyang hanyi chemical

Shijiazhuang Zhenxing Chemical Factory

Hefei Evergreen Chemical Industry

Wujiang Bolin Industry

SJZ Chenghui chemical

Sulfanilic acid Market Segmentation by Types:

Technical gradePure grade

Sulfanilic acid Market Segmentation by Applications:

Dyes

Brighteners

Pesticide use

Other use

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sulfanilic acid Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Sulfanilic acid Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Sulfanilic acid market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

Purchase this Report (Price 3500 USD for a Single-User License)

