Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market 2021: Confiant, Fraudlogix, Pixalate

Digital Ad campaigns are always susceptible to digital ad frauds. Digital ad frauds are also called as invalid traffic. Digital ad frauds are intentional malicious activities. These malicious activities manipulate the delivery of digital ads and their content and obstruct it from reaching the targeted audience. Ad fraudsters perform these harmful activities by creating a network of faux sites, bots, and programmatic fraud methods. To combat these malicious activities, ad owners and agencies are choosing efficient software that detects digital ad frauds. Digital ad fraud detection software monitors patterns of uncovering bots, manipulated contents, malware, and illegal traffic by utilizing effective blend advanced technologies. Due to technological advancement happening around the world, it is expected that digital fraud is going to increase as a result use of digital ad fraud detection software will also increase which will ultimately drive the global market.

Prominent Players In Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Are:

Confiant

DoubleVerify, Inc.

GeoEdge Ltd.

Impact Tech, Inc.

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

mFilterIt

Pixalate, Inc.

TMT Digital, Inc.

White Ops

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global digital ad fraud detection software market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as individual, small enterprises, medium sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

