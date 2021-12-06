Radiopharmaceuticals Market Strong Revenue, Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors And Forecast To 2028

The radiopharmaceuticals market is projected to reach US$ 13,818.17 million by 2028 from US$ 7,550.74 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

An exclusive Radiopharmaceuticals Market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading Radiopharmaceuticals Market Players: Cardinal Health,GE Healthcare,Curium,Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer AG,Bracco Imaging,Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion,Advanced Accelerator Applications, NTP Radioisotopes

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the radiopharmaceuticals market is bifurcated into diagnostic nuclear medicine and therapeutic nuclear medicine.

Product Type-Based Insights

Based on product type, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into Technetium-99m, Thallium-201, Gallium-67, Iodine-131, Copper-64, and other.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, academic and research centers, and others.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production Radiopharmaceuticals Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

