Isophthalic Acid Market – Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2030 | Fact.MR Study

As per the latest research done by the Fact.MR, over the historical period of 2016-2020, the isophthalic acid industry grew at a fast pace. However, during the forecast period, the demand for isophthalic acid is projected to grow at a moderate to high CAGR and is expected to hold more than 23% consumption share in North American market. This increase is anticipated because, these Isophthalic acid has various applications in the manufacture of a variety of essential polymers. At present, this acid is used as a base to make polybenzimidazole, a high-performance polymer. Due to these factors, this chemical has significant demand over the market.

Request a Brochure: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3219

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Isophthalic Acid market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Isophthalic Acid market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Isophthalic Acid market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

Some of the leading manufacturers of this market are:

The Chemical Company

G. International Chemical Co. Inc.

KOHAP Corporation

Tecnosintesi S.p.A.

EMCO Dyestuff

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Marubeni Europe plc

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

SILVER FERN CHEMICAL INC

Eastman Chemical Company

Dhalop Chemicals

Interquisa

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Segmentation Analysis of Isophthalic Acid Market

By Application:

Production of PET resin (Polyethylene terephthalate)

Production of UPR (unsaturated polyester resin)

Thermosetting fiber

Powder coating

Aerospace coating

Process additives

Production of coating resins

Others

By End Use:

Coating

Plastics

Lubricants

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3219

Reasons why you should buy this report:

Understand the Current and future of the Isophthalic Acid Market in both Established and emerging markets.

The report assists in relocating the business strategies by accentuate the Isophthalic Acid business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment anticipated to dominate the Isophthalic Acid industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to perceive ascension.

The newest developments within the Isophthalic Acid industry and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

Saves time on the entry-level research as the report contains significant data concentrating growth, size, key players, and segments of the industry.

Save time carrying out entry-level research by characterizing the growth, size, major players and segments within the Global Market.

Pre Book This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3219

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates